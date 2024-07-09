Sheffield United are gearing up for life back in the Championship following their relegation from England's top flight last season, with several targets already identified.

Their business has been somewhat interrupted by their ongoing takeover saga, which is believed to have taken a further step towards completion in recent days.

However, that has not stopped the Blades from marking out a number of options for when they can conclude business this summer, with free agents and potential loanees attracting interest from the Yorkshire club.

Blades target Callum O'Hare

Since Callum O'Hare's contract at Coventry City ended and a new deal could not be agreed, talk has been rife about where the exciting midfielder will turn up next season, and United appear to be firmly in the picture.

It is somewhat surprising that United are such strong contenders in this race, with links to Leicester City and West Ham making it seem likely that he wanted to explore his options to try and find a Premier League move.

However, in reporting the Blades' interest in the 26-year-old, The Star also stated that the midfielder would be keen on a move to Bramall Lane.

O'Hare appeared 182 times for the Sky Blues over a five-year stint, scoring 22 goals and providing 30 assists. A move to Bramall Lane would see him link back up with fellow former Coventry man Gus Hamer.

United considering loan move for promising Palace winger

The Blades have also reportedly entered the race to agree a loan move for promising young Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon page.

The 21-year-old missed much of last term with a hamstring injury but spent the campaign before on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One, where he made 43 league appearances, scoring an impressive 15 goals and providing eight assists.

He did make a handful of appearances for his parent club last season, but it appears the Eagles feel he would be better placed back out on loan next term.

United are not the only club interested, with Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, and Queens Park Rangers all thought to admire the forward.

Those competitors may put the Blades at a disadvantage, as Nixon also reported that the player may prefer a temporary switch that sees him remain in the London area.

Veteran former Newcastle United wide man admired at Bramall Lane

Journalist Craig Hope has reported that another free agent United are interested in is former Newcastle United wide player Matt Ritchie.

The 34-year-old departed St James' Park this summer following the expiry of his contract and is on the hunt for his next challenge.

Ritchie's senior career, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Newcastle United 215 25 32 AFC Bournemouth 142 31 29 Swindon Town 129 28 28 Dagenham & Redbridge 41 12 4 Notts County 19 3 1 Portsmouth 10 0 2

He appeared 215 times for the Magpies, netting 25 goals and laying on 32 assists, after also completing lengthy stints at Bournemouth and Swindon Town, so he would add some quality experience at Bramall Lane.

Hope's report suggested that one of Ritchie's former employers, Portsmouth, are also weighing up the prospect of bringing him in, but that the Blades appear to be more advanced at the moment, having actually submitted an offer to the player.

Sam McCallum deal nearing

Rounding off a trio of free transfers being chased by the Blades, former Norwich City man Sam McCallum appears to be nearing his Bramall Lane arrival, according to reports from the Star.

They revealed that the club hopes to have their new man through the door before their pre-season kicks off this weekend.

It would be something of a coup for United, to pick up a talent like McCallum on a free transfer in a position where they need reinforcements following summer departures. The fact that the left-back is still only 23 years old, and already has 108 Championship appearances to his name, is just an added bonus.

This deal, along with the other free and loan options the club are reportedly exploring, look like shrewd manoeuvres from a club that will want to keep expenditure down following their relegation but can still attract a high calibre of player thanks to their realistic aim of returning to the Premier League as quickly as possible.