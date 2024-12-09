A late twist has emerged in the Sheffield United takeover saga, in what is said to be a key week for the deal.

When we first heard from COH Sports, the consortium looking to take ownership of the red and white Steel City side, and the people who are leading negotiations for them, Ohio-based businessmen Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, it was a strong indicator that, after a lot of frustration, things were nearing completion.

Their message to Unitedites came after they had received ratification from the EFL; something they had been struggling to get for a while.

The statement from the Blades' chairman, Yusuf Giansiracusa, which followed COH Sports' one, confirming that the interested party had been approved by the EFL, further reaffirmed people's hopes of a deal getting done before January, which will be such an important month for the club.

However, there could be a further delay as not all parties appear to be satisfied with the details of the transaction.

Prince Abdullah looking for increased promotion bonus in Sheffield United sale

According to The Star, the club's owner, Prince Abdullah, has looked to see if he could boost the promotion bonus that is included in the takeover deal.

If the Blades were to get back to the Premier League after just one season away, with new owners at the helm, then the deal that the Saudi Prince and his team have been working on would entitle him to some form of compensation.

A previous report from The Star stated that he may look to increase his promotion bonus as time wore on, and that is exactly what he is said to have done.

The price that the American consortium will pay for Prince Abdullah's stake in United, a reported fee £105 million, was agreed upon in the summer and now looks to be a very good price for one of the second tier's promotion favourites.

Their draw with West Bromwich Albion on Sunday kept them atop of the Championship table, but the gap is now down to one point.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 09/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Sheffield United 19 16 39 2 Leeds United 19 20 38 3 Burnley 19 17 37 4 Sunderland 19 14 36 5 Middlesbrough 19 11 31 6 Blackburn Rovers 19 5 31

The owner hasn't changed the asking price from then until now, despite the club's change in fortunes on the pitch, but this attempt to get a bit more out of the deal by way of a promotion bonus reflects the current status at Bramall Lane compared to what it was in the early parts of the summer.

The timing of the Sheffield United takeover will be pivotal to their season

Also in The Star's latest report was a statement that said targets for January have already been identified, both permanent and temporary. Without a fresh set of hands in charge of the club by the time the new year rolls around, there will be some limitations on the business that the Blades can do.

But new ownership should open up a world of opportunities for Chris Wilder and his team. It all hinges on when this deal gets done.