Sheffield United have rejected loan bids from the likes of Lincoln City, Mansfield Town and Bradford City for right-back Sai Sachdev.

That's according to a report from TBR Football, who say that the 19-year-old features in Blades manager Chris Wilder's plans for the coming campaign.

Sachdev joined Sheffield United back in 2021, and made his debut for the club the following year.

After a loan spell in the National League with Oldham Athletic during the second-half of last season, the teenager has featured twice for the Blades at the start of the current campaign.

He came off the bench late in the 1-1 draw with Norwich City in the Championship last weekend, before playing the full 90 minutes of the Carabao Cup defeat to Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Sai Sachdev senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield United 3 0 0 Oldham Athletic 6 0 0 As of 30th August 2024

It now seems as though the Sheffield United prospect is attracting interest from elsewhere, but that a move will not be happening before tonight's transfer deadline.

Blades knock back Sai Sachdev loan interest

As per this latest update, Lincoln, Mansfield and Bradford have all shown an interest in signing Sachdev on loan this summer.

However, the Blades have apparently turned down those offers, with Sachdev looking set to remain at Bramall Lane for the first-half of this season at least.

It is thought that Wilder has plans for the right-back this season, and wants to have him involved in the first-team.

Sachdev signed his first professional contract with Sheffield United, when he put pen to paper on a long-term deal at Bramall Lane.

As a result, the Blades will be in a strong position to respond to any interest there is in the right-back before the window closes on Friday night.

On the pitch, Wilder's side sit tenth in the Championship table, despite being deducted two points before the start of the campaign.

They are next in action on Sunday afternon, when they host Watford at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United stance an exciting one for Sai Sachdev

This does feel like an interesting stance for the Blades to take when it comes to Sachdev's prospects for this season.

The right-back is evidently a promising talent, who is already being backed by Wilder to make an impact at first-team level for his side.

In that sense, it does make sense to keep him around, and it does feel like a good sign that the Sheffield United manager is being given the chance to make these decisions.

However, he is going to face plenty of competition for a place on the right-hand side of the Blades' defence this summer.

Jamie Shackleton, Femi Seriki and Chelsea loanee Alfie Gilchrist can all also operate in that position for Wilder's side.

It will therefore, certainly be interesting to see if he can force his way into the side ahead of that competition.

If he is unable to do so, some may argue he should have been allowed out on loan in order to get more game time under his belt to aid his development.

With that in mind, there will no doubt be plenty of interested observers in just how things go for sachdev at Sheffield United between now and the January transfer window.