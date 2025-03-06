Sheffield United head into the final 11 games of the season knowing automatic promotion is a real possibility.

However, the Blades will have to maintain the high standards they’ve set over the past seven months if they are to finish in the top two of what looks like a four-team tussle, along with Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland.

Championship Table (as of 5/3/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 35 50 76 2 Sheffield United 35 23 73 3 Burnley 35 35 71 4 Sunderland 35 20 65

To do that, boss Chris Wilder will need his players at their best, and, like all managers, he will want a fully-fit squad for the run-in.

Kieffer Moore is a welcome return for Sheffield United

Whilst there are a few absentees at Bramall Lane, the injury list isn’t too bad for Wilder at the moment, and he has been handed a boost with the return of Kieffer Moore.

The target man made a late substitute appearance against Leeds towards the end of February, having missed around six weeks due to a hernia problem.

During his time on the sidelines, the Blades coped well, with different players stepping up to ensure they continued to pick up points. The January additions of Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon have given the side more firepower, and Tyrese Campbell has emerged as an important figure recently.

Nevertheless, having Moore back in the fold is a positive for Wilder, which is why the manager described it as ‘absolutely huge’ for the team.

You only have to look at the Welsh international to see that he brings something different to Sheffield United, as his height makes him very difficult to deal with for the opposition. As well as that, he is good at bringing others into play with his back to goal.

Even if his goalscoring return isn’t as impressive as some would hope, with Moore having found the net five times in 21 Championship appearances this season, you can be sure that his teammates appreciate it when he is in the XI.

Chris Wilder has some big Sheffield United decisions to make

With that in mind, Wilder knows he has a dilemma over how to use his attacking options over the next few months.

Campbell’s contribution in the win at QPR on Saturday was a reminder of his quality, and the former Stoke City man is the best number nine when it comes to running in behind and stretching the play.

Meanwhile, Cannon is a good all-round player, and even though he hasn’t found his best form since his big-money January arrival, it’s worth pointing out that his nine goals for Stoke City means he has scored more Championship goals than anyone in the Blades' squad this season.

Finally, Moore has a different skill-set, and his experience at this level, which includes winning promotions in the past, means he also has a claim to say he should be in the XI.

Many will say this is a great problem for Wilder, and it’s certainly beneficial to have so many options, but it also presents some issues for the boss.

Does he know his best XI? Can he afford to give an attacker a run in the team if they don’t score? Will he be able to keep those who aren’t playing happy?

These are the questions Wilder will be mulling over, as he looks to find the right formula during this critical 11-game period.

But, given his record at this level, there will be full belief that Wilder knows what’s needed as he looks to secure another promotion with his boyhood club.