Sheffield United’s Kieffer Moore is a fitness risk for this weekend’s Steel City derby clash against rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Chris Wilder has confirmed that the striker will need to be assessed ahead of Sunday’s clash at Bramall Lane.

The Wales international came off the bench during Tuesday night’s dramatic 2-1 win over Bristol City.

However, he lasted just 11 minutes before being taken off with an issue, raising concerns over his potential availability for this weekend’s derby.

His absence would be a real blow to Wilder’s side for one of their biggest games of the entire campaign.

Wilder has confirmed that Moore will need to be assessed in the next 24 to 48 hours before any official confirmation is given on his immediate fitness.

But the Sheffield United manager is not optimistic about the player’s chances of being available for the weekend’s welcome of the Owls.

“He’s felt his calf,” said Wilder, via The Star.

“We’re not trying to dress anything up, we’ll assess him over the next 24/48 hours but it’s not looking great at the moment.

“I’m not trying to play mind games or anything, we can’t hide that.

“He’s a warrior, he’s been bashed about and he’s really unfortunate with his landing after he’s gone up.

“So we’ll give him 24/48 hours because he’s a big player but if we have to go with Ryan [Oné}, we’ll go with Ryan.

“If we have to go with Rhian [Brewster] or Tyrese [Campbell], that’s how it is.

“It’s a little bit of a test for us because we’ve been very good.

“Rhian only just missed out so fingers crossed he’ll be back for the weekend and if we lose players, it’s a young group and it’s up to them to step up to the plate as they have done tonight.”

Sheffield United’s recent form

Sheffield United's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Bristol City (A) 2-1 win Blackburn Rovers (A) 2-0 win Stoke City (H) 2-0 win Middlesbrough (A) 1-0 loss Leeds United (A) 2-0 loss

Sheffield United sealed a third win in a row to temporarily move up to second in the Championship table on Tuesday night.

A stoppage-time winner from Harrison Burrows earned the Blades a big three points to leapfrog Leeds United in the standings prior to the Whites’ clash with Millwall on Wednesday evening.

Victories over Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers, as well as the Robins, have brought the team back towards the automatic promotion places, after suffering two defeats prior.

Sheffield United’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday will kick off on Sunday at 12.30pm.

Kieffer Moore absence will be a blow to Sheffield United

Moore has been an integral part to the Sheffield United side so far this season, even if he hasn’t been as prolific in front of goal as many would’ve expected.

His absence on Sunday would be a blow for Wilder’s side, although the emergence of Ryan Oné on Tuesday night offers some spark of hope.

The youngster scored in only his second league appearance for the club, playing a pivotal role in the team’s turnaround win over Bristol City.

It would be a big ask to have to rely on an 18-year-old for the big derby clash on Sunday, but perhaps Wilder should show faith in the teenager after his goal at Ashton Gate.