Sheffield United are trying to agree a deal for AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore, as they attempt to beat Hull City to his signature this summer.

That’s according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, who claims that a move for the Wales international can be completed despite the Blades’ impending takeover.

The Cherries are said to be willing to get the frontman off their books this summer - whether that be a loan move or a permanent transfer - having been deemed surplus to requirements at the Vitality Stadium.

Moore spent the previous season on loan with Ipswich Town, as he helped the Suffolk side earn promotion to the Premier League with seven goals in his 18 appearances.

Sheffield United looking to hijack Hull City, Kieffer Moore deal

It was reported earlier this week by Hull Live that the Tigers were closing in on a deal for former Cardiff City Moore, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Premier League outfit.

The update stated that the Humberside outfit were prepared to offer the striker a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium, but United have reportedly stepped up their interest at the eleventh hour in the hope of scuppering any deal.

The Blades are said to have held an interest in bringing the 31-year-old to the club throughout the summer, with journalist Darren Witcoop stating that the Steel City side were also joined by Moore’s former side Cardiff City in the race earlier this month.

It is no surprise that there is so much clamour for the Welshman’s signature, given his incredible recent record in the Football League, with two promotions to the Premier League under his belt in recent seasons.

Having joined AFC Bournemouth in the January of 2022, Moore only featured four times for the Cherries before the end of the season, but still managed to score four times to help the south coast side return to the top flight.

Kieffer Moore 23/24 Championship stats, per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg. rating 18 7 1 7.2/10

He repeated the trick once again in the previous campaign, as he added an extra dimension to the Tractor Boys’ frontline, as Kieran McKenna’s side sealed a remarkable second successive promotion.

Vital strikes against Plymouth Argyle, Coventry City and Rotherham United helped earn the Tractor Boys vital points in the race for the top two, with Moore's contribution assisting them in achieving their Premier League aim.

Sheffield United takeover not thought to effect Kieffer Moore deal

As Nixon reported, the impending takeover of Sheffield United is not thought to be a stumbling block in any attempt for Moore.

The Blades have been up for sale for some time now, with current owner Prince Abdullah prepared to pass the Yorkshire side onto new owners, with an American consortium said to be keen in purchasing the Bramall Lane outfit.

With talks continuing, United boss Chris Wilder [pictured] has opened up about how his hands have been tied in the transfer window to date, with an emphasis on loan signings and free agents until the deal is complete.

As a result, the former Oxford United boss has only brought in Jamie Shackleton from Leeds United and Norwich City’s Sam McCallum without having to pay a penny, but that isn’t thought to be an issue as they try to get a deal for Moore over the line.