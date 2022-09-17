Sheffield United key player makes transfer admission after clear turning point

Sheffield United centre-back Chris Basham has admitted he feared for his future during Slavisa Jokanovic’s time at the helm, speaking to Alan Biggs on his YouTube channel.

The Serbian was appointed as the Blades’ boss last May, coming over with a magnificent reputation after managing to win promotion to the Premier League with the likes of Watford and Fulham.

He had the assignment of guiding the South Yorkshire outfit back to the top flight at the first time of asking and was heavily tipped to do so considering his reputation and the quality of the then-relegated side.

However, the Blades had become accustomed to Chris Wilder’s back-three system and Paul Heckingbottom’s methods prior to his arrival – and Jokanovic’s switch to a back four didn’t work out for the second-tier outfit who looked uncomfortable with this new formation and playing style.

One victim of Jokanovic’s reign was Basham, seeing a formation change and the addition of Ben Davies often keep him out of the starting lineup despite his consistency for United over the years.

The Serbian was dismissed in November and the experienced centre-back has thrived since then – but the latter has admitted he feared for his future at Bramall Lane during the former manager’s tenure.

He said (via Sheffield Star): “No one disrespected him when he was here, it was just hard that we didn’t get off to a good enough start.

“But yes, I was fearing leaving Sheffield United. I didn’t want to shy away from the task in front of us.”

The Verdict:

Jokanovic had a clear way of playing and you can understand why he wouldn’t have wanted to tweak things too much – because he had enjoyed success in the past and had earned the right to be fully confident in his style.

However, you feel Heckingbottom gets the supporters, what they want from the team and what their expectations are, making him a much better fit for the Blades than the Serbian was.

Including Basham more has been integral to Heckingbottom’s success and his inclusion is a no-brainer considering how much of an asset he can be in the second tier, with his experience invaluable to those around him.

With the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ciaran Clark also fighting for a starting spot when both are fit, this competition will only help the 34-year-old to maximise his performance and this could help to extend his career.

You would certainly back him to be firmly involved in another promotion push throughout this term – and if he can stay fit – that will give the Blades the best possible chance of getting back to the top flight.