Sheffield United key figure set to intervene after Sander Berge linked with exit

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is set to engage in talks with the club’s board to seek assurances about Sander Berge’s future, according to an update from The Star.

Yesterday, it had been reported that the Norwegian was closing in on a move to Club Brugge with the Belgian side known to have retained their interest after remaining in contact with the Blades.

Up until that report though, the Belgian outfit were seemingly unwilling to pay the amount needed to lure him away from Bramall Lane and it now seems as though no agreement has been reached yet.

With this, the Norwegian looks increasingly likely to remain with the South Yorkshire side but they aren’t out of the woods just yet, with Brugge still having until September 6th to complete their transfer business.

This makes a deal for the 24-year-old a possibility still, but it remains to be seen whether the English second-tier side are open to any offers at this stage considering they failed to recruit Ismael Kone as a potential replacement.

Heckingbottom, who has seen Berge shine once more during the early stages of this term, is desperate to keep his star player at the club and according to The Star, is even expected to speak with officials at the club regarding his potential departure.

The 45-year-old wants to ensure no offers are accepted for the Norwegian until next summer at the earliest.

The Verdict:

You can understand why the Blades’ manager wants to keep him because John Fleck looks set to be out for the foreseeable future and if Berge was to leave as well, that would leave the team with a shortage of options in central midfield.

His individual quality would also be missed if he was to move on and this is another reason why they can’t afford to cash in on him – because the Norwegian could make all the difference in the Blades’ quest to seal promotion at the end of this term.

It may be the ideal time to cash in on him now in terms of maximising the amount they can get for him, with the fact he has two years left on his contract giving the second-tier outfit plenty of power at the negotiating table.

But considering their current situation with no potential replacement coming in and Fleck sidelined, it would be a real setback that they may not recover from during 2022/23 if a move is sanctioned.

In fairness, there are no guarantees they will get promoted if they retain him, especially with injuries a possibility, but it’s a chance they need to take to give them an edge over their competitors.