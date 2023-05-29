Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom isn't confident about getting a deal for Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle over the line during the summer transfer window, a report from the Sheffield Star has claimed.

Heckingbottom only has a very limited amount of money to work with during the upcoming window, with a starting budget of around £20m believed to be on the table for the Blades to spend.

Although a takeover or extra financial backing from elsewhere could end up boosting that budget, as well as the revenue they generate, they are likely to have one of the smallest budgets in the Premier League.

That isn't ideal for a side that need to strengthen considerably ahead of their top-flight return and have a number of first-teamers who could potentially leave on the expiration of their contracts in just over a month.

Are returns for Tommy Doyle and James McAtee on the cards?

However, they are reportedly keen on seeing a few familiar faces return to Bramall Lane including Doyle and his Man City teammate James McAtee, both of whom made an excellent impact in South Yorkshire during the 2022/23 campaign.

A loan return could be on the cards for McAtee, with City unwilling to see him leaving permanently. But that would mean the Blades would have to sign Doyle permanently, with a top-flight team unable to take two players on loan from the same league rival.

But with Heckingbottom limited in what he can do this summer, he believes it will be difficult to strike a deal for the latter.

What should Sheffield United do next?

You have to sympathise with Heckingbottom because he should have the budget available to get deals for both Doyle and McAtee over the line.

Technically, he probably has the money to do it but that means he probably won't be able to strengthen many other areas and that isn't ideal for a side that need to address quite a few positions.

They will need another central defender to replace Ciaran Clark and depending on what happens with Enda Stevens, bringing in another left wing-back could be ideal if Rhys Norrington-Davies operates centrally.

Their central midfield is in real need of additions and they need a rebuild in that area if Ismaila Coulibaly, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood move on this summer, with their contracts at Bramall Lane expiring.

Up top, Billy Sharp could potentially leave and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Iliman Ndiaye follow him if a sizeable bid arrives, so that's just another department that probably needs adding to.

With this in mind, they shouldn't look to bring in both Doyle and McAtee unless they can do a very cheap double deal or a takeover happens.