Sheffield United key figure makes transfer admission after star’s links to Leeds United

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed there was nothing in reports linking key centre-back John Egan with a move to Leeds United, speaking to The Star after a quiet deadline day at Bramall Lane.

Going into the final few days of the window, all eyes were on Sander Berge with the Blades desperate to keep hold of one of their most vital players amid interest from elsewhere, with Club Brugge retaining their interest in the Norwegian.

And Heckingbottom even revealed that there was Premier League interest in the 24-year-old going into the final stages of the transfer period – but those teams now have no chance of securing an agreement for him with the window closed in England.

Another potential departure looked to be a possibility though with the Daily Express claiming that Leeds were weighing up a move for Republic of Ireland international Egan, who has been a key figure at the back for the Blades in recent years.

With this, his future in South Yorkshire was in doubt but it was then reported that the Whites had pulled out of the race to sign him after discovering his price tag was £13m.

Heckingbottom, however, has claimed there was “nothing” in Jesse Marsch’s side links to the second-tier side’s star.

The Verdict:

It did feel as though the Whites needed to look more at what they had in the final third on deadline day with Dan James’ move to Fulham and the potential need to bring in a new striker.

Another option at centre-back would have been nice for them – but the Irishman wouldn’t have been guaranteed to be a regular starter at Elland Road and this is why the defender may not be disheartened about a move not going through.

And he has a great chance of getting the Blades back to the top flight at the second time of asking with his side managing to keep hold of Berge, with the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Chris Basham likely to be great assets alongside him in the backline.

Although Heckingbottom’s side are short of options in a couple of areas, with a central midfielder ideally needed in the absence and a right wing-back arguably required with Jayden Bogle out of action, they have the calibre of players at their disposal to sustain another promotion push.

And they can always utilise the free-agent market if needed.