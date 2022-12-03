Sheffield United key figure makes Premier League admission on Iliman Ndiaye amid top-tier interest

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes Iliman Ndiaye is “100%” ready to make the step up to the Premier League, speaking in an interview with iNews.

The Senegal international is currently away at the World Cup and is already shining for the African nation in Qatar, recording an assist for their third goal against the host nation in the group stages and earning a start against Ecuador.

It’s currently unclear whether he will start against England tomorrow – but he may be doing enough to impress other teams with the limited time he’s had on the pitch – building on what has been a successful start to his season at Bramall Lane.

Recording nine goals in 21 league appearances, his contributions are playing a big part in guiding the Blades to the Premier League with the South Yorkshire outfit currently sitting in second place at this stage.

However, his contract expires in the summer of 2024 and with it being unclear whether the club has the option to extend his deal by a further year, it remains to be seen whether they try and cash in on him in January.

That may be unlikely considering how crucial he has been for Heckingbottom this season – but he has reportedly attracted top-tier interest and his manager believes he would be ready to make the step up.

The Verdict:

Considering he’s only 22 and is already scoring for fun in the second tier, he does seem destined for the top flight and it would be interesting to see how he would adapt if he did make the jump.

He isn’t guaranteed regular minutes in the Premier League like he is at Bramall Lane though and this is why he may be best served remaining in South Yorkshire at this stage under a familiar manager, in a familiar setting and with a familiar set of teammates.

This familiarity could help them to develop further and if he really is good enough to make that step up, then he will eventually get there, whether that’s with the Blades or another side.

If he can stay fit and in form, he will have plenty of chances to impress both in England and on the international stage, allowing the 22-year-old to put himself in the shop window ahead of a potential move.

There’s a great chance he could win promotion this season though and he should certainly be intending to spend at least the remainder of the campaign under Heckingbottom who has enjoyed a reasonably successful time at the club so far.