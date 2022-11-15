Paul Heckingbottom issues verdict on Reda Khadra’s future at Sheffield United amid uncertainty

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that loanee Reda Khadra still has a part to play despite suffering an underwhelming start to life at Bramall Lane, speaking to SUTV.

The 21-year-old looked set to be a key figure for the Blades during the 2022/23 campaign after an exciting loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last term – but has failed to live up to expectations so far.

He may have made 13 league appearances so far this term, but some of these displays have come in the form of short cameos and even on one of the occasions he has started, he was hooked off in the opening 45.

Although he enjoyed a high moment against Swansea City in mid-September, scoring a last-minute winner in South Wales for the Blades – that’s been the only goal of his loan spell in South Yorkshire thus far.

With this, it was unclear whether he had a future at Bramall Lane beyond this calendar year with James McAtee also available as an advanced midfield option to Heckingbottom.

But the Blades’ boss is positive that the Brighton man still has a role to play at Bramall Lane with the club looking to have as many options at their disposal as possible.

Asked whether Khadra had a role to play following the World Cup interval, he said (via Sheffield Star): “Yeah, definitely. He knows his role, he’s got to understand it.

“You saw at Cardiff, he’s chomping at the bit to get on and when he comes on, he sprints first thing. He’s chasing for the team and that’s what we want.”

The Verdict:

Considering the number of injuries they have had this season, they need all the players they can get and Khadra is certainly someone who can be a real weapon for the Blades.

Even if he remains on the bench for most of this season, he provides Heckingbottom with a different attacking option and the 45-year-old will need these options so he can switch things up when the game isn’t going to plan.

A replacement could potentially be recruited in January – but the Brighton man has shown at Blackburn that he can be a real threat at this level and this is why Heckingbottom should keep faith in him unless a better replacement is available.

Considering they forked out a transfer fee to lure Anel Ahmedhodzic to Bramall Lane during the summer, it would be difficult to see them spending a huge amount during the next window so they may not be able to get someone better in.

They could potentially sell Sander Berge to bring others in – but the Norway international could be a key player in getting his current side to where they want to be.