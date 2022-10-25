Sheffield United key figure issues clear transfer update amid injury troubles

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed he isn’t likely to dip into the free-agent market to add another player to his squad before the January window opens, speaking to The Star.

Clubs in England are limited to signing out-of-contract players at this stage with deals involving transfer fees and loan agreements only able to take place during the winter window, limiting the Blades’ options.

However, they may have been tempted to look at the possibility of addressing their defence with Rhys Norrington-Davies being forced off against Coventry City last week, long-term absentee Jack O’Connell still out of action and Ciaran Clark also remaining on the sidelines.

Their defensive woes aren’t just limited to the centre-back department though, with the Blades also being without Enda Stevens, Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle against Norwich City at the weekend.

Because they only registered 24 senior players as part of their squad for this season, they would be allowed to sign a free agent to bolster their options at the back, potentially providing Heckingbottom with a lifeline.

However, the 45-year-old believes his energy would be better spent on his existing squad, all but ruling out an addition coming in before January.

He said: “Loads of players don’t qualify [for a work permit], but loads do – and then where would they be at [in terms of fitness] when they come in?

“The other thing is the cost. We don’t want to be wasting time and energy looking at something that then we get a no for, because we can’t afford.

“The time and energy from me and everyone else is better spent on the boys here.”

The Verdict:

Sol Bamba could be a potentially decent backup option in central defence – though he probably isn’t that versatile as a player that would be suited more to the central centre-back position as opposed to being a left or right-sided central defender.

Still, he’s an option they can consider and with the amount of experience he has under his belt, he’s certainly not an option the Blades should be fully turning their nose up with O’Connell not looking set for a return anytime soon.

In terms of their left wing-back situation, Neil Taylor is a potentially decent option to consider, but they face having five potential wing-backs on that side available at some point with Ben Osborn, Stevens, Lowe and Norrington-Davies able to operate there.

And looking at their right side, George Baldock and Bogle are likely to keep any new signing on that side out of the matchday squad if both can remain fully fit, with Osborn also potentially able to fill in.

So at the moment, their centre-back situation is probably the one that needs to be looked at the most, though they do have some very decent options at their disposal already and probably just need a backup.