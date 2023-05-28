Sheffield United are keen to strike a summer deal for Nottingham Forest-owned midfielder Lewis O'Brien during the upcoming transfer window, according to Alan Nixon.

The ex-Huddersfield Town man was set to join Blackburn Rovers during the latter stages of the January transfer window - but a move fell through in the end and with Forest omitting him from their squad - he either faced going out on loan to the United States or sitting in the stands for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

O'Brien chose the former option and is now plying his trade under Wayne Rooney at DC United, although his loan spell on the other side of the pond comes to an end this summer.

That could allow the Blades to pursue a move for him, with Blackburn looking unlikely to revive their interest in him.

Nottingham Forest's stance

It has been reported that Forest are open to selling him or loaning him back out again, giving United the option to negotiate either form of deal.

A loan agreement may be best for Paul Heckingbottom's men who are working within a very limited transfer budget this summer but need to address several areas.

But it remains to be seen whether Steve Cooper's side would be willing to loan the midfielder to a league rival who could be battling them for survival next term.

Is this a good potential signing for Sheffield United?

With Oliver Norwood, John Fleck and Ismaila Coulibaly out of contract, some depth in central midfield would be ideal if one of them goes and the departures of others including Tommy Doyle and James McAtee need to be taken into account.

O'Brien has proved his worth in the Championship and because of this, he arguably deserves the opportunity to play regularly in the English top flight next season, regardless of whether he plays at the City Ground or not.

The signings of others have pushed O'Brien back in the pecking order and this could give United the opportunity to strike a reasonably cheap deal.

If they can bring him in for a seven-figure fee, that would probably be an excellent bit of business, although they can't afford to spend too much on him considering their budget is limited.

He's still young enough to improve vastly though so if they can secure a permanent agreement, they should.