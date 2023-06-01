Sheffield United are keen to bring in a wing-back during the summer transfer window if there's money left in their transfer budget to recruit one, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Blades have quite a few areas they need to address during the summer transfer window - and the wing-back area is probably not a priority position for them right now considering the other positions that need more quality and depth added.

The goalkeeping department may be fine, but they are in need of a central defender to come in following the departure of Ciaran Clark on the expiration of his loan deal.

And with John Fleck and Oliver Norwood's deals expiring this summer, they are in desperate need of addressing their central midfield with Tommy Doyle and James McAtee returning to parent club Manchester City.

This is probably the area they need to look at most during the upcoming window, with Sander Berge's future uncertain as well as he enters the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane.

Up front, it remains to be seen whether Billy Sharp stays and there will also be speculation about Iliman Ndiaye's future, with the Senegal international unlikely to be short of offers in the coming months.

What's the state of play at wing-back for Sheffield United?

Enda Stevens, Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies are options on the left, but Stevens' contract expires this summer and it's unclear whether he will extend his stay in South Yorkshire.

It will also be interesting to see how Norrington-Davies gets on after recovering from his injury - because he has been out of action for a long time and may take a while to get himself back to his best.

On the right, George Baldock and Jayden Bogle look set to be Paul Heckingbottom's options, with both already plying their trade in the Premier League before.

Should Sheffield United target a wing-back?

As mentioned, this area shouldn't be a key priority but it would be ideal if they are able to add another wing-back to their squad if Stevens leaves or Norrington-Davies plays in a central role.

They would be left with four obvious wing-back options if one of these two things happen, with two on both sides.

Having another option in this area could allow a young wing-back like Sai Sachdev to go out and secure regular first-team football, something that could help to aid his development.

Loaning out youngsters like him and Oliver Arblaster should be beneficial for them because they will be accustomed to playing senior football, something that should help these youngsters if or when they make the step up to the first-team squad at Bramall Lane.

Both may have played for the first team before - but not regularly and this is why they need to be playing every week elsewhere.