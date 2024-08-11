Former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly in talks with Sheffield United about a possible loan move from Turkish giants Besiktas.

This is according to transfer guru Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, who claims that the 30-year-old could return to England with the Blades before the transfer window closes in less than three weeks' time.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's time in Turkey has been largely disappointing, as the midfielder has struggled to make an impact; much like his injury-plagued years at Liverpool.

However, a move back to his native country could be the answer, and in a blossoming Sheffield United side, his experience could be crucial in their promotion hunt.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Sheffield United transfer latest

Oxlade-Chamberlain is being heavily linked by Nixon for a possible return to England to sign for the Blades.

Chris Wilder is believed to have initiated contact with the former Liverpool man, in a bid to encourage him to join his side on a temporary basis for the 2024-25 season.

Previously, it was thought that the midfielder would only entertain the idea of moving to the Premier League, with Southampton linked earlier in the summer as well as the Bramall Lane outfit, as per reports in Türkiye.

However, with the August 30 deadline approaching, he is now open to a Championship offer, and the Blades seem in pole position.

With a loan seeming like the only financially viable option, the Blades are working to gather enough funds to make a substantial weekly contribution to his wages. However, this would still be a hefty commitment, with 'The Ox' earning £42,000 per week out in Istanbul, as per a report from the BBC after he joined Besiktas last year.

Only time will tell if the Steel City club can afford it. If not, a Premier League team might step in, with Southampton previously expressing interest in re-signing the midfielder.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could bring crucial experience to Sheffield United midfield

Although Oxlade-Chamberlain has never featured in the second tier of English football, having made the jump as a youngster straight from then-League One Southampton to Arsenal, his 235 appearances in the Premier League means that he brings a lot of experience.

Having won the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and League Cup, he is a finely decorated player and can bring that winning mentality to a side that will be desperate to get promoted.

At his best, he propels the team forward with his direct runs, often culminating in a line-breaking pass or a powerful shot on goal. This matched with his potential influence on the dressing room, could see him become the perfect character to aid the Blades' season.

He would be particularly useful for someone like young Ollie Arblaster, who broke into the side just last season with some stellar performances in the Premier League. Able to provide as a foil for the 20-year-old, it would see less reliance on a player who may have inconsistencies early on in his career.

For Sheffield United fans, the main concern will be the former Arsenal man's history of different injury problems.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Recent Injury Record - As Per Transfermarkt Season Injury Games missed 23/24 Torn thigh muscle 18 22/23 Hamstring 14 20/21 Knee 20

However, after completing a full pre-season with Besiktas, he might be prepared to take this campaign in stride and secure regular playing time.

This won’t be easy at Sheffield United, given the fierce competition for midfield spots. Yet, at his best, he could emerge as the standout player for the Blades, making him a statement signing in their bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.