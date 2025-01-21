Sheffield United find themselves in a strong position to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, while a victory at Swansea City on Tuesday night would see them head to the top of the Championship table - at least until the conclusion of Leeds United's clash with Norwich City on Wednesday evening.

Amid the hunt for a place in next season's top-flight, the Blades are keen to utilise the transfer market to strengthen their ranks, while boss Chris Wilder recently revealed that he is looking to bring five new players to Bramall Lane this month, who he expects will all sign.

The club announced their first signing of the window on Monday, when forward Ben Brereton Diaz joined the South Yorkshire outfit on a loan deal with a future option to buy from Premier League Southampton.

Brereton Diaz's signature also marked the first addition to Wilder's squad since the takeover by American-based consortium COH Sports last month.

Following the arrival of the Chile international, Football League World takes a look at all the latest Blades transfer news:

Sheffield United reach verbal agreement for Jonjoe Kenny transfer deal

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg revealed on Monday afternoon that Wilder's men have reached a verbal agreement with defender Jonjoe Kenny, who is intent on signing a contract at Bramall Lane until 2028.

As per Plettenberg's X post, the Hertha Berlin man is keen on moving to the Championship ahead of transfer deadline day, and wants to help the Blades earn promotion back to the Premier League, with Alan Nixon reporting this past weekend that United are set to pay an £800,000 fee.

The former Everton defender's Hertha contract expires at the end of the season, so the current transfer window presents the German second tier outfit with their last opportunity to cash in on his services.

Chris Wilder opens up on interest in Sheffield Wednesday loanee Shea Charles

One of the most intriguing stories of the January transfer window so far has been the Blades' interest in midfielder Shea Charles, currently on loan from Southampton with Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The Sheffield Star revealed recently that after the Saints triggered a recall clause for Northern Ireland international Charles, United are said to be looking into a potential second half of the season move for the midfielder.

Shea Charles 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 24 Starts 24 Tackles won % 53.2 Duels won % 56.7 Pass accuracy % 80.9 Assists 4 Goals 1

As reported by the Yorkshire Post on Monday, Wilder revealed that his interest in the temporary Owls man is very real, saying: "We're looking at position-specific players.

"We know a lot about him, I know his agent really well, he's a local boy.

"He's got players, other clubs have got players.

"He is a player we identified in the summer, as we have to, because we're all doing their jobs, whether that's us or Sheffield Wednesday.

"That wasn't a wind-up, even though I get it and people thought it might have (been).

"We've lost Ollie Arblaster, Tom Davies is coming back from injury.

"Sydie (Peck) is doing outstandingly well and everyone has seen how much we miss Vini (Souza) when he's not part of the group.

"So we’re looking for players of quality and pedigree, and he was on the list.

"We’ll see where we go in the next week but a combative central midfielder, who can get about the park and break the game up and play, is on our radar.

"And there are a lot of players who fit that bill."

Charles is set to play his last game for the Owls against Bristol City on Wednesday night, after being recalled by Southampton from his loan spell at Hillsborough.

As reported by the Sheffield Star, Sheffield United had a transfer bid accepted by Leicester City for the services of striker Tom Cannon, who scored nine goals in 22 Championship appearances while on loan with Stoke City this term.

When asked about his club's swoop for the Republic of Ireland international on Monday, Wilder said: "There's talk between the clubs and agents and players.

"So still something to go at.

"I talked about that on Friday as well, we've put a bid in, and I'm due to speak to (CEO) Steve Bettis about two or three players that we've targeted.

"It's going to be a moving week for us and the difficulty is medicals and registrations etc, that we can hopefully get over the line.

"It'll be difficult for Swansea (on Tuesday night).

"But hopefully come Friday (against Hull City) strength-wise and boosting the squad and numbers, we'll be in a good place."