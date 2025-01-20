Sheffield United are set to wrap up the signing of Hertha Berlin right-back Jonjoe Kenny in a deal worth £800,000, with reported contract details now also emerging in the Blades' pursuit of the former Everton man.

Kenny has been with Hertha since a 2022 move from the Toffees, and has emerged as a regular in the German capital over recent seasons in both the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, but his contract at the club is due to expire at the end of this season and so he looks set to be allowed to leave.

The Blades, meanwhile, have mainly focused on attacking incomings in the January window, with Ben Brereton Diaz now signed up and Tom Cannon set to join from Leicester City this week, but Chris Wilder is also looking to add to his backline to help keep their promotion challenge up for the rest of the campaign.

United are in the market to bolster their depth at full-back this month, with Jamie Shackleton recently sidelined, and after reports of their interest in Kenny's services first emerged last week, they now look set to seal his signature very soon.

Jonjoe Kenny contract details emerge as Sheffield United move edges closer

The Blades' interest in Kenny was first reported by transfer journalist Alan Nixon, via Patreon, as he claimed last weekend that they were trying to sign the 27-year-old, with a cheap deal and a long-term contract being potentially attractive to him ahead of his Hertha deal being set to run out.

Nixon then recently followed that up with a new report stating that United were closer to a deal for Kenny, with a fee of around £800,000 mooted and a two-year contract being offered, and he has now reportedly settled on an agreement with the Blades.

TEAMtalk's Fraser Fletcher has stated, via X, that Kenny has agreed personal terms with Sheffield United ahead of his move to Bramall Lane, and has backed up Nixon's claim that they will pay £800k for his services.

Despite previous reports that he was set to sign a two-year deal to join Chris Wilder's side, journalist Alan Myers has instead claimed that he is joining United on a four-and-a-half-year contract, which would tie him down until the summer of 2029.

Jonjoe Kenny would be a welcome addition for Chris Wilder

Kenny is not yet officially a Blades player, yet he certainly looks close to the move which would see him return to these shores after two-and-a-half years playing in Germany.

His main experience in English football has been at boyhood club Everton, after he broke into the first-team at Goodison Park in 2016 and went on to make 69 appearances for the Toffees over seven seasons, amid numerous loan moves away.

Those season-long spells saw him feature for the likes of Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, Schalke and Celtic, but he has kicked on further since his permanent move to Hertha, despite suffering relegation to the second-tier in his first season at the club.

The right-back has played 47 times in the 2. Bundesliga since the start of last season, with an impressive four goals and 11 assists to his name in that time-frame, and the Blades' current options in that position mean he seems like the ideal capture going forward.

Jonjoe Kenny's 2024/25 2. Bundesliga statistics (as per Sofascore) Appearances 18 Goals 1 Assists 5 Pass accuracy % 87% Interceptions per game 1.6 Tackles per game 2.2 Balls recovered per game 3.8 Clearances per game 3.1

Harry Souttar has been ruled out for the season through injury, and so usual right-back Alfie Gilchrist looks set to be a rotation option at centre-back, meaning Femi Siriki is the only fit back-up to the Chelsea loanee as it stands.

United are, therefore, seeking additions on the right of defence, and while boss Wilder has not divulged into particular targets in said position, he has hinted at a new signing coming in soon, which looks to be Kenny.

“With Harry Souttar going back, Alfie [Gilchrist] can play centre-back as well and young Femi [Seriki] is coming through," he told the Sheffield Star.

"(Right-back) is an area we've looked at. There are a number of players we've looked at and I'll let you do the maths on the names.”

It is unclear whether Kenny will officially become a Blades player in the coming days, as they take on Swansea City tomorrow, but with personal terms and a fee now reportedly agreed, it looks likely that the deal will be completed this week prior to their visit of Hull City on Friday evening.