Sheffield United join West Brom in the race to sign six-goal EFL man

Sheffield United are reportedly rivalling West Brom to the potential signing of Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele according to Birmingham Live.

West Brom are believed to see Dembele as the ideal player to fill the void left by Grady Diangana, who has returned to West Ham United after his loan spell reached a conclusion.

Demebele caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Peterborough United during the 2019/20 league campaign.

He scored six goals and was on hand to provide nine assists in his 30 appearances for Posh, with his strong performances seemingly not going unnoticed.

But their season ended in frustration as they were denied a top-six finish in League One after the majority of clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

West Brom will be preparing for life in the Premier League, after they won promotion from the Championship under the management of Slaven Bilic.

The Baggies finished second in the Championship, and Bilic will be hoping he can make the necessary additions to his squad ahead of their timely return to the top-flight.

Whereas Sheffield United will be eager to add to their squad after a hugely impressive league campaign in the Premier League saw them finish ninth in the top-flight.

The Verdict:

Is he ready for the Premier League? I’m not so sure.

Dembele has really impressed me in League One with Peterborough United, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from other clubs during the summer transfer window.

But I’d be stunned if he was to be involved in the first-team on a regular basis at either Sheffield United or West Brom, so I think there are other clubs that would be better-suited to him.

It seems as though it’s only going to be a matter of time before Dembele leaves Peterborough United though, as he’s destined for bigger and better things in the future.