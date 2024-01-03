Highlights Sheffield United and Burnley are interested in signing Jack Clarke from Sunderland in January, but a deal worth at least £20 million would be required for Sunderland to consider selling.

Clarke is a key player for Sunderland and losing him mid-season would hurt their chances of promotion.

Despite the interest from Premier League clubs, Clarke still has more than two years left on his contract and Sunderland has no immediate need to sell him.

Sheffield United have joined the race to sign Jack Clarke from Sunderland this January.

According to HITC, the Blades are eyeing a move for the winger as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Clarke has been the subject of intense transfer speculation for the last several months, with his future at the Stadium of Light also in doubt during the summer transfer window last year.

However, despite interest from top flight clubs like Burnley and Brentford, the 23-year-old remained with the Championship side.

But now it remains to be seen whether he will commit his future to Sunderland beyond the winter market.

January interest in Jack Clarke

Burnley remain interested in signing the Sunderland forward, who is the team’s top scorer so far this season.

The ex-Tottenham player has bagged 12 goals, with Michael Beale’s side aiming to compete for a top six finish in the second division.

Clarke has a contract with the club until the summer of 2026, meaning there is no immediate need for the club to cash in on the interest surrounding him.

However, it is believed that a deal worth around £20 million could be enough to convince Sunderland to sell this month.

Sheffield United and Burnley are both aiming for a deal closer to £15 million, with both teams looking to add extra firepower to their attack in a bid to survive in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire outfit are also targeting a move for Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal, but it is unclear whether Sheffield United want both players or just one.

Sunderland will owe 30 per cent of any sale for Clarke to Spurs as part of a sell-on clause agreement that they negotiated when they signed the forward in the summer of 2021.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently inside the play-off places following a 2-0 win over Preston North End on Monday.

Goals from Alex Pritchard and Nazariy Rusyn sealed all three points against a promotion rival, which moved the Black Cats up to sixth in the standings.

Beale was appointed as manager in December, and has overseen five games in charge of the Wearside club.

The 43-year-old has led Sunderland to two defeats, two wins and one draw, with the side ahead of seventh place Hull City by just one point.

Next up for the club is a derby clash against Newcastle United on 6 January in the third round of the FA Cup.

An important month for Sunderland

Clarke is such a key player to Sunderland that losing him mid-season would be a real blow to their promotion chances.

A deal would have to be worth at least £20 million for the club to agree to a sale, so it is surprising that Burnley and Sheffield United seem to think £15 million might be enough.

Clarke still has more than two years remaining on his current contract, so the Championship side have no need to sell this month.

Burnley and Sheffield United are also likely to be relegated this season, so it’s not a clear step-up for Clarke, so it would be surprising if he pushed hard for a move.