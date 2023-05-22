Sheffield United have joined fellow promoted team Burnley in the race for Rangers winger Ryan Kent, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old has recorded three goals and 10 assists in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers this season, proving to be a key figure for Michael Beale who will be desperate to retain his star man at Ibrox.

However, the ex-Liverpool man finds himself out of contract in Glasgow this summer and with the player yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, he's edging closer to the exit door ahead of a potential return to England.

He isn't short of interest at this stage with numerous English sides expressing an interest in him, with the winger likely to have plenty of contract offers on the table in the coming weeks.

Who else is in the race for Rangers' Ryan Kent?

TEAMtalk have also reported that AFC Bournemouth, Leeds United and Everton are also in the race, with the latter potentially able to offer him the opportunity to move back to Merseyside.

The latter two teams are still in the relegation mix though and it's looking more and more likely that the Whites will be relegated back to the Championship, something that could give the other two a real advantage in this race.

Leeds' downfall may also benefit the Clarets and the Blades, both of whom are guaranteed to be in the Premier League next season after securing the top two spots in the second tier.

Fenerbahce are reported to have put a "lucrative" offer on the table for him as well, with this race for the 26-year-old continuing to heat up.

Why would Ryan Kent be such a good signing for Sheffield United?

It seems as though the Blades will only have a very limited amount of money to spend during the summer and with that, they need to make full use of the free-agent market.

Kent is probably one of the best out-of-contract players they will be able to get, although Paul Heckingbottom will need to make a near-perfect pitch to the winger if he wants to give himself a chance of luring the winger to Bramall Lane.

United don't really operate with wingers but he could be a good option to have behind the forwards - and could even play slightly out wide as part of a 3-4-2-1 system.

Recording a decent number of goal contributions in recent seasons for the Gers, with his consistency shining through, the Blades could count on the 26-year-old to produce the goods.

And considering his age, he could be an excellent long-term asset in South Yorkshire so this is a potential deal Heckingbottom should definitely be looking to get over the line.