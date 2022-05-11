Sheffield United join Nottingham Forest and West Brom in transfer tussle for 27-year-old

Championship side Sheffield United are eying a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell ahead of the summer window, as per a report from journalist Michael Walker.

The 27-year-old is confirmed to be leaving Ewood Park on the expiration of his contract this summer after impressing in Lancashire during the 2021/22 campaign, recording three goals and 10 assists in the second tier this season as a key cog in Tony Mowbray’s machine.

His progress hasn’t gone unnoticed and he was even the subject of multiple bids from then-promotion rivals AFC Bournemouth who were rejected in their quest to land the Englishman.

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Who did Sheffield United sign Matthew Kilgallon from in the 2000's? Burnley Everton Watford Leeds United

According to a report from Football Insider, Scott Parker’s side have retained an interest in his services but they aren’t the only side thought to be in the race to recruit the 27-year-old who will be available for nothing.

Nottingham Forest are also said to have an interest in him and will make him an offer regardless of which division they will be competing in next season after securing a finish in the top six, with West Bromwich Albion another potential option.

The low-spending Blades have now entered the running for the midfielder, though it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature and whether a potential takeover from US businessman Henry Mauriss will have any impact on their ability to get this deal over the line.

Mauriss’ £115m bid for the club is currently being reviewed by the EFL, according to The Athletic.

The Verdict:

With Conor Hourihane’s future uncertain, it will be interesting to see whether they decide to move for Rothwell instead, because the latter was superb during 2021/22 and was instrumental in guiding Rovers to a respectable finish.

The goalscoring contribution of a midfielder cannot be underestimated with Alex Mowatt proving to be integral to Barnsley’s promotion charge during 2020/21 and John Swift a key figure in ensuring Reading remained afloat in the division this season.

Available for nothing as well, with Blackburn not entitled to compensation, it would be a no-brainer for the Blades if they were to approach the 27-year-old because they may not be able to get Morgan Gibbs-White back and with that, they will need to replace his goals.

If they aren’t promoted this month, they will need goalscorers across the pitch in their potential quest to get back to the Premier League at the second time of asking and even if they do manage to win the play-offs, he could still be a useful asset.