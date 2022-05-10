Sheffield United join Leeds United with interest in agreement for Chelsea player

Sheffield United have reportedly enquired about the availability of Jake Clarke-Salter.

The Chelsea player has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Coventry City this season.

According to The Sun, the Blades have looked into the possibility of signing the 24-year-old.

The defender’s contract with the Blues is set to expire this summer, with Leeds United also reportedly interested in obtaining his services.

However, Chelsea do hold a 12-month extension clause in his contract that, if triggered, will keep him at Stamford Bridge for another year.

Coventry have already stated that they will only be in the market for Clarke-Salter if he becomes available as a free agent.

It remains to be seen whether Sheffield United have drawn the same conclusion.

It is unclear what his future is with Chelsea due to the current sanctions imposed on the club.

The club is currently unable to trigger any clause in their players’ contracts due to the current rules they have to abide by while the club pursues new ownership.

Todd Boehly is expected to take over the club this month, with a decision then expected on the future of Clarke-Salter.

The centre-back made 29 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues, who finished 12th in the table this season under Mark Robins.

The Verdict

United have had issues this season with injuries, in particular in defence, so this move would make a lot of sense.

Clarke-Salter has performed well for Coventry this season and could make the step up to Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

This move may also depend on which division United compete in next season, with their play-off games still to be played.

Earning promotion to the Premier League would surely only enhance their chances of completing the move this summer.