Highlights Sheffield United considering Gustavo Hamer transfer as they look to strengthen their midfield after Sander Berge's departure. Hamer has been a key player for Coventry City.

Coventry risks losing Hamer on a free next summer as his contract is expiring, so this is their last chance to cash in. Sheffield United has the funds to make a move.

Coventry knew Hamer and Gyokeres would likely leave after their play-off final defeat, but they have made exciting signings to fill the void. Hamer will need to be replaced.

Sheffield United are interested in Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer as they look to strengthen their midfield ahead of Sander Berge’s departure.

Sheffield United keen on Gustavo Hamer

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Sky Blues over the years, particularly in the previous campaign as he scored 11 goals and registered ten assists as Mark Robins’ side reached the play-off final.

However, defeat to Luton at Wembley prompted doubts about the future of Hamer, as he was entering the final year of his contract with Coventry.

For now though, he remains part of the Coventry squad, and he did play in the opening day defeat at Leicester. But, with no fresh terms agreed, the Championship side know they risk losing Hamer on a free next summer, so this is their last chance to cash in.

As a result, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the player, with Burnley and Leeds thought to be monitoring his situation.

And, Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse has revealed that the Blades are now considering a transfer move for the Brazilian, as he also outlined Coventry’s demands.

“Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer is on the radar of Sheffield United, whose own midfielder Sander Berge is admired by Burnley. Hamer has a year remaining on his deal and £15m could get things moving.”

Will Coventry sell Gustavo Hamer?

As mentioned, the Sky Blues are in a difficult position with Hamer due to his contract.

It was a similar story with Viktor Gyokeres, who sealed a move to Sporting CP for around £20m in the window. So, fans will be encouraged that Doug King won’t be bullied in the market, and they will stand firm on their valuation.

The £15m suggested seems like a fair price for Hamer given his contract, and Sheffield United should be in a position to spend.

After selling Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille, Berge’s likely transfer to Burnley means they will have funds to spend, and they will also need a new midfielder.

Ultimately, it’s going to be down to the Blades here though. They will know the asking price, and they have the money, so they need to stump up the cash if they want to bring Hamer to the club.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds or Burnley formalise their interest with an offer, although the latter’s deal for Berge indicates they’ve moved on.

Coventry summer transfer plans

As soon as the final whistle blew at Wembley, all connected to Coventry knew there was a very real possibility that Hamer and Gyokeres would be moving on.

It’s far from ideal to lose two key players in the same window, but the fact they could prepare for months bodes well. The club deserve huge credit for signing Ellis Simms and Haji Wright to fill the void up top, with the duo looking exciting additions.

A big chunk of the budget went on the pair, so you wouldn’t expect another major outlay on a midfielder, but it’s clear Hamer will need to be replaced.

Coventry are back in action against AFC Wimbledon in the League Cup on Wednesday night.