Highlights Sheffield United have made a late enquiry to sign Leicester City defender Harry Souttar before the transfer deadline.

Souttar has fallen out of favor at Leicester and has only made three Championship appearances this season.

Joining Sheffield United would be a good move for Souttar to play in the Premier League and increase his game time.

Premier League strugglers Sheffield United have made a last-minute enquiry to sign Leicester City defender Harry Souttar, as reported by Football Insider.

It has been a rather quiet transfer window for the Foxes so far, as most of their focus has been on the pursuit of Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi.

Leicester are in a very healthy position in the Championship, which has meant there has been an urge to be busy in this window.

The Foxes are sitting at the top of the Championship with 69 points, 10 points clear of second-place Ipswich Town and 11 points clear of Southampton in third.

So, with the transfer window approaching the deadline, it seems it could be more about exits than arrivals at the King Power Stadium, as Souttar could possibly be on his way out.

Sheffield United make Harry Souttar move

Sheffield United have been struggling at the foot of the Premier League for all of this season, and it seems that manager Chris Wilder is keen to strengthen his squad.

According to Football Insider, the Blades have made a late enquiry about a possible deal for Harry Souttar.

The report states that the Premier League side are keen on adding to their defence before the deadline on February 1st.

It doesn’t state whether Sheffield United would be looking to sign the Australian international on a permanent basis or on loan, but they are looking into a possible deal.

Souttar was linked with an exit out of Leicester during the summer transfer window, as Rangers were interested in the defender, but a move never materialised.

While it was reported by TEAMtalk, that Everton are considering a move for the Leicester defender, as Ben Godfrey continues to be linked with a move away this month.

Harry Souttar’s stats this season

Harry Souttar has really fallen out of favour at the King Power Stadium under the management of Enzo Maresca.

The 25-year-old has only appeared in three Championship games this season, with one coming as a starter and the other two being a total of 13 minutes off the bench.

Souttar has been away with Australia in recent times, meaning he hasn’t been available for Leicester’s recent games in the league and FA Cup.

Souttar needs to leave Leicester City

For whatever reason, Souttar is not wanted by Maresca, and therefore, it seems to make sense for the defender to leave the club in this transfer window.

The Australian was highly rated during his time at Stoke City, but since joining Leicester City, his game hasn’t been the same.

Joining Sheffield United would be a good move for the defender, as he would get to play in the Premier League and his game time would likely increase. Souttar should still be keen to join the Blades, even if it is just a loan deal, as the player needs to be playing football, and this would allow him to put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer.

Leicester have plenty of options in defence, so they don’t need to find cover, so the Foxes should be willing to let Souttar leave, whether it be a loan deal or a permanent switch.