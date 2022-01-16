Sheffield United join Derby County in the race for Championship veteran

Sheffield United are currently weighing up a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Frank Fielding, according to The Sun (16/1; page 60).

The Blades are seemingly set to lose AS Roma loanee Robin Olsen with the Swedish international reported to be closing in on a move to Premier League side Aston Villa, allowing Jed Steer to go out on loan.

Recruited by ex-boss Slavisa Jokanovic with the intention of becoming United’s first-choice shot-stopper, Wes Foderingham has stepped in admirably for Olsen with the latter returning from international duty with an injury back in November.

With this, the South Yorkshire outfit may only be on the prowl for a backup, a crucial addition for depth with Olsen looking set to depart and Michael Verrips moving out on loan to Fortuna Sittard earlier this week.

Derby County were also thought to be in the race for Fielding, whose contract at the bet365 Stadium expires shortly, but they have been placed under a fresh transfer embargo and this could scupper a move for the experienced goalkeeper.

The Rams’ administrators need to provide proof to the EFL that they will be able to meet their financial obligations for the remainder of the campaign, though it’s unclear whether they will be able to at this stage with a preferred bidder yet to be named as the club looks to force their way out of administration.

This could allow the Blades to steal a march on the East Midlands outfit to beat Wayne Rooney’s men to the 33-year-old’s signature.

The Verdict:

This would be a decent short-term signing for Paul Heckingbottom’s men after seeing Foderingham step up to the plate well – and would be able to support some of the club’s younger goalkeepers as an experienced player in the EFL.

Some would argue that they should be a little more ambitious, especially after receiving a sizeable eight-figure fee for Aaron Ramsdale in the summer, but this may be best invested in other areas of the pitch.

There are no doubts that at least half of that revenue generated from the England international’s sale should be injected back into the first-team squad, with a centre-back needing to be at the top of their priority list.

At this stage, with United still hoping to get into the top six, they need depth just as much as they need quality and their business this month could be crucial in this quest.

The signing of Fielding can only help to provide another calm head in the dressing room – but this needs to be the start and not the end of the club’s business during January if they do secure a move for his services.