Sheffield United have joined the race to sign Philip Billing from Bournemouth this summer amid interest from Leeds United and Burnley.

According to Alan Nixon, the Blades are keen on adding the midfielder to Chris Wilder’s squad before the market closes this week.

The Denmark international has been with the Cherries since 2019, and has played an important role in re-establishing them back in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old made 40 appearances in the Championship as the team came second in the table in 2022, and has gone on to play 66 times in the top flight since (all stats from Fbref).

However, he has fallen down the pecking order over the last year under Andoni Iraola, starting just 13 of his 29 appearances in the league last year.

Philip Billing's midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 34.57 Pass Completion (%) 75.20 Progressive Passes 3.41 Progressive Carries 1.42 Successful Take-ons 0.77 Touches in the Opposition Area 3.86 Progressive Passes Received 4.06

Philip Billing transfer latest

It has been reported that the Championship sides have emerged with an interest in signing Billing before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Burnley and Leeds have also been credited with potentially trying to sign the Bournemouth midfielder.

However, it is understood that Sheffield United are currently considered the favourites for his signature.

Billing has a contract with Bournemouth until the summer of 2027, so there is no immediate pressure on the Premier League club to cash in now for below market value.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee the Cherries are looking for, but time is running out to complete a deal, with just a few days left in the market.

Billing has fallen down the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium, and has made just one substitute appearance from the team’s opening two league games so far this season (all stats from Fbref).

It is believed that the prospective new Sheffield United owners have a favourable relationship with Bournemouth, and that they are admirers of Billing.

Sheffield United’s 2024 summer transfer activity

Sheffield United have enjoyed a busy summer of transfer business, having already brought in 10 new signings.

The likes of Harrison Burrows, Michael Cooper, Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare have joined the Yorkshire outfit.

Tyrese Campbell, Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum have also signed on a permanent basis.

Loan deals have also been agreed with Leicester City, Chelsea and Crystal Palace to sign Harry Souttar, Alfie Gilchrist and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi for the season ahead.

Sheffield United have until Friday evening to complete any remaining deals before the market closes for the rest of the calendar year.

Philip Billing arrival would be exciting for Sheffield United

While Billing may have fallen down the pecking order at Bournemouth, he would still be an excellent addition for Sheffield United.

Given the uncertainty surrounding players like Vini Souza, Ollie Arblaster and Gustavo Hamer, the midfield may need to be reinforced this week if one or all three go.

Billing has plenty of Premier League experience, and knows what it takes to gain promotion from the Championship.

While it remains to be seen what the cost of a deal would be, if they can get this over the line before Friday evening then it could prove a smart deal and a solid replacement for someone like Arblaster or Souza.