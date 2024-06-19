Sheffield United are in talks with John Egan over a new contract amid interest from the Premier League.

According to The Telegraph, the Blades are keen to keep the centre-back beyond his current deal, which expires at the end of the month.

Egan has been an important member of the Sheffield United squad for a number of years, but struggled with a serious injury last year that kept him out of action for much of their top flight campaign.

The Ireland international made just six appearances in the league, last featuring in a 209 loss to West Ham in September (all stats from Fbref).

The 31-year-old joined the Yorkshire outfit in 2018 from Brentford and has been a consistent presence in the side when available.

John Egan - Sheffield United league appearances by season (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2018-19 44 2019-20 36 2020-21 31 (30) 2021-22 46 2022-23 45 (44) 2023-21 6

John Egan’s Sheffield United future

Two unnamed Premier League sides are reportedly eyeing a move for Egan this summer, as he targets a return to fitness.

A foot injury in September ruled him out of action for the rest of the season, but he will be hoping to compete again once the next campaign gets underway.

The defender’s contract expires later this month, meaning he will be a free agent and can sign for whichever club he chooses.

However, it is believed that Sheffield United are working on keeping him at the club beyond this June.

Related Sheffield United open talks with Nottingham Forest for Joe Worrall The Blades may be looking to splash some of their limited transfer budget on the defender.

Chris Wilder will be looking to build a team capable of fighting for promotion back to the Premier League next season.

Someone of Egan’s experience will be quite valued in the dressing room, having helped the Blades earn a top two finish in the Championship twice before.

But a move back to the first division will also be quite tempting, especially as he was unable to really compete at that level last year due to injury.

Egan’s contract expires on 30 June, but can re-sign with the club at any point if he does intend to stay at Bramall Lane.

The Irishman has been a consistent presence in the side since joining from Brentford eight years ago.

He featured 44 times in the league in his debut campaign at Bramall Lane as the team finished second in the Championship table in 2018-19.

Egan also played 67 times in the Premier League in the club’s two previous campaigns in the top flight prior to last year, where he was only capable of six more appearances at that level.

The experienced defender has been a key part of the team over the years, especially during Wilder’s first stint as manager.

Keeping John Egan would be a smart move by Sheffield United

It is to be expected that Egan might need some time to get back up to speed once back to full fitness due to how much time he’s missed.

But there should be no doubt that he is still a worthwhile part of the Sheffield United squad, and his departure would be a big loss.

Keeping him would be a smart move for Wilder’s side, especially given his experience in fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

The chance to move to the top flight will be tempting, but Egan may feel settled at Bramall Lane, and the guarantee of game time in Wilder’s team could be enough to convince him to stay.