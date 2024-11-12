This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Come the January transfer window, there could just be palpable concern at Sheffield United involving the recall option Crystal Palace have for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who has impressed in the Championship this season.

The Blades have underlined their promotion credentials one third of the way through the 2024/25 Championship campaign, making the best start to the season out of all newly-relegated sides despite having finished dead-last in the Premier League.

Following Sunday afternoon's slender 1-0 Steel City Derby victory over fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Chris Wilder's side are heading into the November international break level on points with league leaders Sunderland and would've even been sitting at the very top of the table, had they not been deducted two points prior to the start of the season.

The January window, then, which commences in less than two months' time, will be crucial in terms of stabilising or even strengthening their ambitions of making an instant return to the top-flight, but they may well struggle to keep Rak-Sakyi at Bramall Lane for the entirety of the campaign as Palace have the option to bring him back.

Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi recall option

According to ex-Manchester United and West Ham scout Mick Brown, who spoke exclusively to Football Insider last month, Palace included a clause to recall Rak-Sakyi in the deal which brought him up to Yorkshire at a cost of up to £4 million.

The former Charlton Athletic loan star has been a key player for Wilder this season, starting nine matches and returning two goals along with an assist while continually impressing with his quick feet and trickery out wide.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 24/25 Championship stats for Sheffield United, via FotMob, as of November 12 Appearances 14 Goals 2 Assists 1 Chances created 13 Successful dribbles 23

However, Palace have won just one of their opening eleven Premier League matches and find themselves in increasing danger of a relegation battle, with the right-sided attacking role in Oliver Glasner's 3-4-2-1 model becoming a real concern following the departure of Michael Olise, who they have been unable to replace since his summer switch to Bayern Munich.

As such, then, United have been warned that Palace could well act upon their recall option given the issues at Selhurst Park at the minute.

Brown said: "Crystal Palace have been monitoring him closely.

"He was sent to Sheffield United because he wasn’t going to be playing every week at Selhurst Park, and that’s still the case now.

"But Palace have had issues in his position, they’ve tried several players there and none of them have pulled up any trees so far. There’s been some consideration about whether they should recall him.

"They inserted that option to recall him for a reason - that was something they insisted on in the deal. As things stand, I’d expect him to stay at Sheffield United for the rest of the season."

Verdict offered on potential Sheffield United, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi January concern

Even though Brown currently expects Rak-Sakyi to see out the full season in the second-tier, our resident Blades fan pundit Jimmy is still fearful over a premature return to South London for the talented young winger and revealed his worry after we asked him to name one concern he has ahead of the January window.

"One concern ahead of the January transfer window, I think it's got to be keeping hold of all our assets," Jimmy told Football League World.

"The way that some of them are playing, you think about permanent players like Gus Hamer, Ollie Arblaster and [Anel] Ahmedhodzic, keeping hold of those players is key because they're integral to the form we've been showing and the way that we play.

"However, the more susceptible players to lose are players on loan with a recall clause, like Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. So there is a big chance we could lose Rak-Sakyi, particularly with Crystal Palace's recent form.

"Going into January, a major concern I've got is that Palace could recall Rak-Sakyi. I don't think we'll sell any of our key players because we're fully focused on the promotion push."