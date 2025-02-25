This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are in a promising position to seal promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking despite Monday evening's late defeat to Leeds United.

Chris Wilder’s men have been sensational in the Championship so far this season, currently occupying an automatic promotion place despite suffering a points deduction at the beginning of the campaign.

The Blades have sliced through many second-tier opposition defenses with the talent they possess in forward areas, with a regular source of goals at the top of the pitch a key factor in their place towards the top end of the division.

Entering the final few months of the season, Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been one of Sheffield United’s key players in their promotion push, registering six goals and two assists from 27 games.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 2024/25 loan spell at Sheffield United in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 27 Starts 19 Goals 6 Assists 2 (As of February 25th, 2025)

With the 22-year-old making a name for himself in the Championship, there is a question over whether the Blades will look to make a move permanent, but they are expected to have competition for his signature given Southampton had an approach for the young winger rejected last summer.

With this in mind, Football League World’s Sheffield United fan pundit has issued his verdict over whether the club should attempt to make Rak-Sakyi’s loan stay a permanent one.

Sheffield United advised not to pursue Jesurun Rak-Sakyi transfer

Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy (aka Blades Ramble) believes Sheffield United should look elsewhere rather than move for Rak-Sakyi, particularly with the price Crystal Palace are likely to demand for his services.

Jimmy said: “On Rak-Sakyi, a very good player on his day and can certainly see the potential in him, but I believe Crystal Palace turned down £15 million for him from Southampton, so if they’re wanting north of that price, I don’t think it’s something Sheffield United will be entertaining.

“I also think Palace value him quite highly, so if he does leave, the chances are that he will go to a higher-placed club in the pyramid potentially.

"He may well get his chance with Crystal Palace next season depending on the movements at that club as well, so I think it will be this season on loan, hopefully he can do the business for us until the end of the season, and then we’ll part ways, I believe.”

Sheffield United should spend vital resources elsewhere

Despite Rak-Sakyi being such a talented player and showcasing his ability in the second tier this season, Sheffield United would be spending a huge chunk of their budget next season on a player who has yet to establish himself in the Premier League.

This could be particularly problematic if the Blades get back to the promised land, with the club needing more experienced and proven players at the top level to make them competitive and avoid another humiliating relegation campaign.

For that reason, Sheffield United should avoid any future move for the loanee and hope he can have a productive end to the season to help get the club back to where it wants to be.