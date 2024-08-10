Highlights Sheffield United set to sign winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Crystal Palace for promotion push.

Sheffield United are set to sign highly-rated winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Crystal Palace, as Chris Wilder continues to shape his squad into one that can compete for automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

That's according to Football Insider, who reported this week that Rak-Sakyi is poised to make a temporary move to Bramall Lane.

There has been no shortage of interest in the 21-year-old this summer, after Queens Park Rangers, Watford, Hull City and Leeds United all held talks over a potential loan deal, as per the report, while Premier League side Southampton also made an attempt to sign him permanently.

Rak-Sakyi is set to be the Blades' latest signing, following the arrival of several exciting new additions, including Callum O'Hare, Kieffer Moore and Harrison Burrows.

Sheffield United kicked off their 2024/25 Championship campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale on Friday night, and will hope that Rak-Sakyi can help them collect another three points in their first home league game against Queens Park Rangers next week.

Rak-Sakyi's arrival could see Andre Brooks' game-time limited

Sheffield United youngster Andre Brooks featured on the right-hand side for the Blades during pre-season, allowing him to cut in onto his left foot. He started the game against Preston on the opening day of the season and provided the assist for Ollie Arblaster's goal.

With Rak-Sakyi's arrival seemingly imminent, it appears as though the Palace prospect is being recruited to play in that position, which could put Brooks' place in the starting line-up under threat. While the Blades' academy graduate is versatile, capable of playing in the middle of the pitch as well as out on the left, he is the player who likely could drop to the bench to facilitate the new signing.

Gustavo Hamer operated on the left during the game against Preston, with O'Hare behind Moore, suggesting that Wilder wants his wide men to drift inside onto their stronger foot this season, something that the left-footed Rak-Sakyi will be able to do from the right.

There is no guarantee that Hamer or Vini Souza will still be at the club after the transfer window closes, which could give Brooks a chance to stake his claim in the starting eleven elsewhere on the pitch.

The 20-year-old looked lively against Preston, and will feel hard done by if he is dropped, but Sheffield United are reportedly paying a significant loan fee to sign Rak-Sakyi, so he will surely go straight into the team once his move is confirmed, which could see Brooks taken out of the side.

Chris Wilder's squad is starting to look strong

While the Blades still look slightly short of options up front and in goal, their squad is starting to take shape. With the addition of Rak-Sakyi, who starred in League One for Charlton Athletic during his only previous loan spell, their squad is getting closer to what Wilder will want.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's stats during his loan spell at Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 49 15 9

It will be interesting to see if Sheffield United can keep hold of their most important players before the end of the summer transfer window, but if they do, they will be in a good position to mount a promotion push as they attempt to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Brooks is a player who Wilder is clearly a fan of, after he gave the youngster regular opportunities in the top flight last season, so he will be an excellent option to have on the bench if Rak-Sakyi does take his place in the team.

While Rak-Sakyi's arrival may limit his minutes initially, Brooks will have faith in his ability to force his way back into the side somewhere on the pitch, and healthy competition should only be a good thing for the Blades this season.