Sheffield United will be hoping to have the majority of their transfer business wrapped up before the start of the new Championship season.

The Blades will be expected to be there or thereabouts come the end of the campaign, so it is the job of Chris Wilder to live up to those expectations and deliver.

To do so, Wilder is likely going to want to keep improving his team after what was a terrible 2023/24 season in the Premier League.

Sheffield United have already brought in Sam McCallum, Callum O’Hare, and Kieffer Moore in this transfer window, but more could be expected.

With that said, here we have looked at the latest news coming out of Sheffield United…

Southampton join Sheffield United, Hull City, and QPR in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi race

Premier League new boys Southampton have joined the race to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Crystal Palace.

That is according to Alan Nixon, who states that Russell Martin is keen on the 21-year-old as he looks to improve his team for the new Premier League season.

Nixon goes on to add that while the Saints would be looking to take Rak-Sakyi on loan, Palace may be open to the idea of a permanent sale. That is something that doesn’t put Southampton off, as they are said to be open to making a formal offer.

However, the Saints are not the only team interested in the player, as it’s been previously reported that Sheffield United, Hull City, and QPR are also all interested in taking the winger on loan.

But given Southampton have now joined the race for the player, it could put all these Championship sides, including Sheffield United, at a disadvantage.

Wolves are not interested in Sheffield United pair

It was reported by Nixon over the weekend that Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers were interested in signing Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer.

Wolves are said to be in the market for a new defender after seeing Max Kilman leave the club to join West Ham.

Gustavo Hamer's stats for Sheffield United Apps 38 Goals 5 Assists 7 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on 17th of July)

Nixon stated that the Blades are looking to recoup £20 million for the central defender but may have to settle for less than that.

Meanwhile, it was reported back in May that Sheffield United were willing to listen to offers for Hamer, with them looking for around £15 million.

However, it now appears that neither player will be joining Wolves in this transfer window.

According to Express & Star reporter Liam Keen, the Premier League side is not pursuing a move for Hamer or Ahmedhodzic.

Callum O’Hare issues a message to Sheffield United supporters

Sheffield United confirmed the signing of midfielder Callum O’Hare on Monday, as he joined on a free transfer after leaving Coventry City.

The 26-year-old had been with the Sky Blues since 2020 and was a key part of the club’s recent success.

But now O’Hare is starting a new adventure, as the Yorkshire side beat off competition to secure his signature.

The attacker has signed a four-year deal with the Blades and joins Moore and McCallum as the new additions at the club in this transfer window.

O’Hare took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to joining Sheffield United and send out a message to the club’s supporters.

He posted on X: "New Chapter ⚔️ I can’t wait to get started and meet you all. See you soon!⚔️"