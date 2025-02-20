Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed that it was not his decision to sell Jayden Bogle to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United last summer ahead of Monday night's key clash between the two sides at Bramall Lane.

The Whites are currently top of the Championship table following their crucial 2-1 triumph over fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland last Monday, while Wilder's Blades sit second.

The Blades would be level on points with the Whites if the Bramall Lane club were not handed a two-point deduction by the EFL, but if Wilder's men emerge victorious on Monday night, they will leapfrog Daniel Farke's side regardless.

Championship standings Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds 33 48 72 2 Sheffield Utd 33 24 70 3 Burnley 33 30 65 4 Sunderland 33 20 62

Both sides will be equally eager to maintain their respective cushions above third place Burnley and fourth place Sunderland, as they look to navigate their route to the Premier League via automatic promotion as opposed to finishing in a play-off spot.

Sheffield United boss Wilder makes Bogle transfer admission ahead of Leeds United test

Wilder told the Sheffield Star: "He (Bogle) was outstanding, and he's a great kid.

"He had an opportunity to go to a top club.

"I don't think we should have sold him, if I'm being perfectly honest.

"But that decision was not my decision.

"I want to build and keep our best players and build around them.

"Jayden was one of our best players last season, without a doubt.

"And I'd have liked to have built around him.

"But it didn't happen, for one reason or the other, and he's gone on and moved on and had an outstanding season.

"I'll shake his hand before, I'll shake his hand after, but in between, he's an opposition player.

"And it's game on."

Wilder wants Leeds United's Bogle to get a tough reception on his Bramall Lane return

The Blades boss also told The Star: "I want it to be tough.

"It was tough when I walked into Elland Road.

"I got it, and Jayden should get it.

"In the right way.

"Because they're opposition players.

"No doubt about it.

"What I will say is that I thought it was one of the best bits of business we ever did at Sheffield United, bringing him in."

Leeds United may hope Bogle can haunt his former club on his Sheffield United return

As demonstrated last Monday, when Leeds defeated Sunderland thanks to a brace from defender and second half substitute Pascal Struijk, crunch clashes in the Championship can sometimes be decided by somewhat of an unlikely hero.

The Whites head to Bramall Lane this Monday as the Championship's top scorers, having notched a remarkable return of 68 goals in 33 second tier fixtures so far.

The Blades will be wary of the vast array of attacking talent among Farke's ranks, and will strive to keep the likes of forward Joel Piroe and winger Dan James as quiet as possible.

However, as shown during their encounter with the Black Cats, the Whites are also capable of winning games thanks to a somewhat unlikely goalscorer.

Perhaps next Monday, that man could be full-back Bogle, who Leeds supporters would be pleased to see score against his former club, a promotion rival and a fellow Yorkshire side.

Bogle has already scored four goals and created two assists in the Championship this season, but he would still be a somewhat unlikely match winner compared to the likes of Piroe.