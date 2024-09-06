Jamie Shackleton played his first minutes for Sheffield United since signing from Leeds United during the 1-0 win against Watford before the international break, where he is set to play the role of a utility man once more.

Due to persistent injury issues last season though, Leeds are unlikely to regret allowing Shackleton to join Sheffield United on a free transfer, where the 24-year-old may have the same issues at Bramall Lane that he had at Elland Road.

He missed the opening games of this campaign with further injury problems, but Chris Wilder is likely to appreciate Shackleton's skill-set as a dogged and energetic operator, which has been cultivated through his time at Leeds and aligns with the demands of his approach.

His work rate and enthusiasm will no doubt be of use and make him a cog in Wilder’s well-oiled machine this season, but it may be as more of a substitute to fill in the gaps, as opposed to nailing down a set position. Shackleton's selflessness is sure to be crucial in what is a thin-looking Sheffield United squad this season.

Jamie Shackleton's view of his position and role at Sheffield United

One of Wilder's go-to utility men was Ben Osborn, who has moved on to Derby County this summer. Shackleton could be the sort of player to replace his versatility in Wilder's ranks.

The early signs are promising, with Shackleton a midfielder by trade but also capable at right-back, which is where he came on during Sunday's game to replace Chelsea loanee Alfie Gilchrist. Shackleton admitted that he is happy to play wherever is asked of him, including in goal.

The 24-year-old was injured for large parts of last year but was also a utility man for Farke when called upon, as he can operate at right-back, left-back, right-midfield, and in central-midfield. That versatility could be what serves him well for his career, but he has been somewhat hampered by his lack of specialisation as well.

That may be true at Leeds and at other clubs, but could be what gives Shackleton an edge ahead of other squad players with Sheffield United.

Despite both clubs being geographically close and expected to be vying for promotion next term, the Yorkshire Post claims Shackleton has made the switch in an attempt to find more game-time.

Those injuries and the good form of a number of other full-backs saw minutes difficult to come by last season under Farke, appearing just 15 times in all competitions last term for Leeds. However, the situation is likely to be different for the 24-year-old at Bramall Lane.

Jamie Shackleton's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (06/09/2024) Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 94 2 3 Millwall 37 0 0 Sheffield United 1 0 0

Jamie Shackleton can help Sheffield United out in a number of different positions

Sheffield United have the foundations of a squad that is capable of going all the way in this division, and Shackleton's place in the pecking order could well be important across three or four positions.

Although that is all too familiar feeling for the 24-year-old, it could be that he features far more when doing a similar job for Wilder to the one at Leeds by occupying various positions in the squad throughout the season.

He penned a three-year deal at Bramall Lane, and Leeds’ loss looks to be the Blades’ gain this summer, with Shackleton finding a home after a lack of involvement at Leeds for a number of years, leading to a loan switch to Millwall not long ago.

Wilder is gaining the services of a young player that can help him out in many areas of the pitch in the years to come. As a multi-faceted utility player, Shackleton embodies a vital component of Wilder's playing philosophy.

Now, Shackleton may not start every single game for Wilder this term but the Championship is notoriously unforgiving and injuries, fatigue, and general inconsistency in performance all invariably come over the duration of a 46-game season.

That obviously emphasises the importance of a well-stacked squad featuring players capable of fulfilling many different roles. He's unlikely to be displacing the likes of Gus Hamer or even promising academy graduate Ollie Arblaster, so he is consigned to the fact his role will just be as a strength in depth utility player.

Leeds United could miss Jamie Shackleton's versatility this season

Losing versatile players is always a loss, but Leeds lost two players who have fulfilled that role in defensive and midfield areas in recent years, with Stuart Dallas joining Shackleton in ending his time at Leeds in a playing capacity.

Leeds have looked elsewhere for an alternative option at full-back, with Isaac Schmidt joining on deadline day from FC St. Gallen. He is the same age as Shackleton, but his durability and injury record appear to be more solid on paper.

Having said that, Schmidt has played in many of the same sorts of areas, with the right-footed full-back playing as a right or left-back, as well as in various midfield roles and on the flank as well.

It's possible that the situation is one which is a win-win for both clubs, with Leeds acquiring a more consistently available player with the required speed and versatility, whilst Wilder needed a midfielder who could cover at full-back, instead of the opposite requirement for Farke.