Sheffield United are said to be on the cusp of bringing Leeds United man Jamie Shackleton to the club this summer, following his departure from Elland Road.

The 24-year-old is set to move to Bramall Lane on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with the Whites, having failed to make the breakthrough into Daniel Farke’s side of late.

The versatile player started just seven games for the Championship playoff finalists in the previous campaign, having returned to the club from a successful loan spell at Millwall in the previous campaign.

But Leeds’ loss looks to be the Blades’ gain this summer, with Chris Wilder gaining the services of a star that can help him out in many areas of the pitch in the years to come.

Jamie Shackleton versatility can aid Chris Wilder amid Sheffield United rebuilding mission

Wilder has some task ahead of him this summer, with the Steel City outfit waving goodbye to a number of key players from their recent history over the past few weeks.

The likes of Chris Basham, George Baldock and Wes Foderingham will all be big misses after departing Bramall Lane this summer, alongside Oli Norwood, Max Lowe and Daniel Jebbison.

Oli McBurnie also looks set to leave upon the expiry of his contract, while Ben Osborn has also jumped ship, with the 29-year-old making the move to fellow Championship side Derby County on a two-year deal.

With that in mind, bringing a player in like Shackleton who can fill a variety of roles across the board will prove to be a great piece of business for Wilder this summer, with the 24-year-old capable of deputising in midfield as well as in a fullback role.

That versatility was seen to great effect during his last full-season at Championship level, where he featured heavily for Millwall in the 22/23 campaign, with appearances split between the centre of midfield and a position on the right flank.

Jamie Shackleton's time at Leeds - Transfermarkt Season Games played 2018/19 24 2019/20 24 2020/21 15 2021/22 16 2023/24 18 TOTAL 97

That season at The Den was something of a coming of age year for Shackleton, who finally got the chance to perform on a regular basis, having found a regular spot in the first-team at Elland Road hard to come by since making his debut for the club over five years ago.

With just 25 starts for the Yorkshire side during his whole career, a move to pastures new was exactly what the local lad needed this summer, and his work rate and enthusiasm will make him a key cog in Wilder’s well-oiled machine come August.

Jamie Shackleton offers perfect Ben Osborn replacement after Derby County departure

Shackleton’s arrival to Bramall Lane comes at the perfect time for United, with fellow utility man Osborn departing the club after five successful seasons in the Steel City.

The midfielder joined the side from Nottingham Forest in 2019, and thrived as the Blades returned to the Premier League, as he featured in 37 matches across two top flight seasons before dropping back down into the second tier.

The new Derby County man was known to fill in all over the pitch when needed during his time at United, with spells in the middle of the park, as well as out on the flanks when needed.

While not always being the first name on the team sheet, a reliable player in the ilk of Osborn or Shackleton are worth their weight in gold over the course of a gruelling Championship campaign, with injuries and suspensions likely to take their toll all over the park as the season continues.

With the fire in his belly to prove the doubters wrong this season, Shackleton will be looking to nail down a starting position with the Blades and get his career back up and running.

Whether that will be in midfield or defence remains to be seen, but both player and club will hugely benefit from that adaptability and dependability as the season develops.