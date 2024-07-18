Beerschot VA are keen to re-sign midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly from Sheffield United in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Belgian outlet Gazete van Antwerpen, who say that the 23-year-old is keen on a return to the club himself.

Coulibaly first joined Sheffield United back in the 2020 summer transfer window, before being immediately loaned out to Beerschot on a three-year temporary deal.

However, that loan spell for the midfielder was cut short in the summer of 2022, after Beerschot were relegated from the top-flight of Belgian football.

Now though, it seems there is a chance that the midfielder could now be in line for a return to Belgium in the not too distant future.

Beerschot keen on reunion with Sheffield United midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly

After his return to Bramall Lane in the summer of 2022, Coulibaly managed just a handful of appearances for Sheffield United.

As a result, he was once again loaned out in February 2024, when he joined Swedish side AIK on a deal that is due to expire at the end of this month.

Ismail Coulibaly club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sarpsborg 28 4 1 Sheffield United 7 0 0 Beerschot VA 44 5 2 AIK 13 2 1 As of 18th July 2024

Now, this latest update has claimed that Beerschot are looking to secure a new deal for the midfielder, once that loan spell comes to an end.

It is stated that Coulibaly will not be remaining in Sweden beyond the end of July, and that Beerschot are now negotiating with Sheffield United about a fresh deal for the Mali international.

For his part, the player himself is said to be keen on a return to the Belgian outfit. He apparently does not believe he has a future in England, and feels as though Beerschot are the only club where he has settled in recent years.

It remains to be seen if any move back to Belgium would be a permanent deal, or a loan one.

Sheffield United are of course looking to bounce back after relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last season, after just a single year in the top-flight of English football.

Chris Wilder's side are set to begin the new campaign on Friday August 9, when they travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

For their part, Beerschot claimed the Belgian second tier title last season, meaning they will now be playing back in the top flight in the coming campaign for the first time in two years.

Ismaila Coulibaly should be allowed to leave Sheffield Untied permanently

It would seem to make sense for Sheffield United to let Coulibaly move on from the club in before the window closes.

Having made his move to Bramall Lane from Norwegian side Sarpsborg, the midfielder has never really been able to make an impact or establish himself in the first-team.

He also appears to have struggled to really impress massively during his loan spell in Sweden, given his lack of game time.

As a result, it does seem as though the Blades would be able to cope in his absence, while any funds they raise from sales such as this would no doubt be useful for the club.

Indeed, given his apparent mindset right now, they would likely also be doing right by Coulibaly, by allowing him to make this move back to Belgium.

With that in mind, it would feel like something of a surprise if the midfielder is still a Sheffield United player come the end of the transfer window.