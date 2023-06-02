Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League over a month ago, but with their ownership situation unclear, it could make it harder for head coach Paul Heckingbottom to make early moves in the transfer market.

It will not stop the rumour mill putting in work though and according to a report from French publication L'Equipe - via Allez Paillade - the Blades, along with Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen, hold an interest in French left-back Faitout Maouassa, who played on loan in France for Montpellier this past season but is contracted to Club Brugge of Belgium.

Who is Faitout Maouassa?

Capped at five different youth levels for France, Maouassa emerged through the professional ranks at Nancy after spending two years in their academy, and after contributing to six goals from 14 appearances in Ligue 1 in the 2016-17 season - mainly from the left wing - he moved to Stade Rennais for €7 million.

Maouassa spent the next four seasons in Ligue 1 - three with Rennes and one on loan at Nimes - but after 65 league outings for the former he was sold on in 2021 to Club Brugge of Belgium for €4 million.

He featured just nine times in his debut campaign at Brugge though, who then loaned him out to Montpellier in the French top flight for 2022-23.

Featuring in a number of positions such as left-back, wing-back and further forward on the wing, the 24-year-old scored five times and notched five assists for Montpellier this past season, which has seemingly caught the attentions of other clubs who are looking to sign him this summer.

Would Faitout Maouassa be a good signing for Sheffield United?

At Premier League level, United's left wing-back options perhaps leave a lot to be desired going into the 2023-24 season.

It would be a different story if they were still a Championship club as Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Enda Stevens - should he still be a Blade next season - are good and solid players.

The fact that Heckingbottom utilised Norrington-Davies as more of a left-sided centre-back though when fit suggests that there's definitely a need to sign a new wing-back, and even though he played mostly for Montpellier as either a left-back or a winger, Maouassa has the attacking traits to be a good wing-back.

At the age of 24, Maouassa is only going to improve and he has more speed and agility than the current options that United have at wing-back.