Sheffield United interested in recruiting out-of-contract player after previous Bournemouth and Watford interest

Championship side Sheffield United are interested in a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Nya Kirby, according to a report from The Sun.

The 22-year-old is set to become a free agent after being released by the Eagles, enabling the Blades to come in and secure an agreement for his services as Paul Heckingbottom looks to strengthen his side ahead of another potential promotion push next term.

United currently have a vacancy in their midfield position following the departure of Conor Hourihane, who returned to Aston Villa on the expiration of his loan deal at Bramall Lane.

Also able to play in a more advanced role, he could potentially come in as a replacement for another former loanee Morgan Gibbs-White with the former recording seven goals and two assists in 20 Premier League 2 appearances last season.

However, he failed to make a single senior appearance during the 2021/22 season, making it no real surprise that he was released on the expiration of his current terms in the English capital.

It’s currently unclear whether the Blades will face considerable competition for his services though, with current league rivals Watford and promoted outfit AFC Bournemouth both previously reported to have been weighing up a move for the 22-year-old.

One player Heckingbottom’s side almost certainly won’t be getting though is Gibbs-White, with the Wolverhampton Wanderers man believed to be close to joining Nottingham Forest after shining in South Yorkshire last term.

The Verdict:

On a free transfer, this is a cheap gamble worth taking because although he’s yet to establish himself as a top-quality, second-tier player, he has certainly shone at youth level and will be eager to carry this to a senior squad.

He certainly won’t have a shortage of motivation if he arrived at Bramall Lane either, with a first-team place up for grabs and the fact he will be looking to prove why Palace should never have released him.

They could also sell the 22-year-old on for a lot more in the future considering his age and this will help in their quest to ensure they remain within financial rules, so this addition is a no-brainer.

There’s a strong chance he won’t be a regular starter just yet but with some training under his belt and a few cameo appearances, he could be ready to become a key part of Hekchingbottom’s plans.

Considering all of these different pros of getting him tied down to a contract, they should be looking to beat others who may potentially be in the running to secure his services.