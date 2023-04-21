This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United know that a victory in their next Championship outing against West Brom next Wednesday will secure their promotion to the Premier League.

It appears they are keen on bringing back a familiar face if they do go up, too.

Indeed, as per 90min, the Blades are the club most interested in a move for the Manchester City full-back this summer.

Whilst City are said to be not actively looking to sell, it is claimed that a return to Bramall Lane would appeal to the player.

With the above links in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed a potential Sheffield United return for the City and England star this summer.

Declan Harte

First things first, Sheffield United must secure promotion to the Premier League to have any chance of this deal.

However, with just one more win needed from their final four games, that is now looking increasingly likely.

Walker has fallen out of favour at Manchester City, making just 15 league starts this season.

The Englishman no longer suits the style of play that Pep Guardiola has moved towards and thus his minutes have become more limited.

This gives the Blades a chance at a reunion with the 32-year-old in the summer.

While Walker is not quite the same player he once was, this would still be an excellent signing for Paul Heckingbottom’s side given what he can still bring to the table.

He is an experienced Premier League winner and can still compete at a top flight standard, so this should definitely be considered by United if they feel the opportunity is there.

Brett Worthington

This would be a magnificent signing for Sheffield United if they can get it over the line.

When you consider all that Walker has won in the game and the number of times he’s represented his country, any team in the Premier League would like to have him in the squad.

It is, of course, a sentimental link, as Walker has connections to Sheffield United already, but if you take that away, it still makes sense and would be an excellent addition this summer. United obviously play in a system that allows their wing-backs to get forward and attack, something that Walker has done all his professional career and would seemingly fit in right now.

The 32-year-old would bring crucial experience at the top level, and as he’s fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City, as long as they can get him for a fair price and he's probably lowering his wages, then it is a deal that looks very good for both parties.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

If Kyle Walker would welcome the return to Bramall Lane, this may actually be a realistic prospect this summer.

I have to say, it would be an excellent signing if they were to pull it off, too.

Of course, there are sentimental reasons at play, but first and foremost, Walker is an elite full-back and his time at Man City will have instilled a real winner's mentality.

Having a player with that mindset, and his experience, in the dressing room at Sheffield United could prove really important as the club will aim to retain their Premier League status.

Walker is 32, and set to turn 33 in May, so I wouldn't be handing out a five year contract or anything like that.

But, on a two-year deal, for example, this could be great business by the Blades.