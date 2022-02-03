Sheffield United initiate talks to secure 26-year-old

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he’s spoken to new loan signing Charlie Goode regarding the possibility of making his temporary move permanent, making this transfer revelation to the Sheffield Star.

The centre-back arrived at Bramall Lane from Premier League outfit Brentford on deadline day, with Heckingbottom securing much-needed depth in a position that has been a transfer talking point in recent times.

Ben Davies’ recent absence has reinforced the need to add another option at the heart of the defence, even though Jack Robinson has filled in admirably alongside John Egan and Chris Basham, both of whom have established themselves as two of the Blades’ best assets.

Goode has now arrived to take potential pressure off 19-year-old Kyron Gordon, who looked set to be a starter for United had one of the starting centre-back trio sustained an injury or became unavailable for other reasons.

This inclusion of the 19-year-old emphasises the considerable movement there has been in the defensive area for the Blades in the past 12 months, with Phil Jagielka and Kean Bryan both leaving Bramall Lane on the expiration of their respective contracts last summer.

More movement could be on the way in the upcoming summer if they can recruit Goode permanently from the Brentford Community Stadium, something the South Yorkshire outfit are actively considering as per manager Heckingbottom.

He said: “It’s something I’ve spoken to Charlie about (a permanent move) but it’s out of our control.

“He’s not our player. We’ll see how it goes but he’s looking forward to it. We could have got back up from anywhere but what’s the point? We wanted competition.

“Some clubs wanted to insist their players played or imposed financial penalties if they didn’t, which is no good either. We want that honesty in everything we do.”

The Verdict:

It’s quite clear United need to be getting more permanent deals over the line if they want to build for the long term – but they seem to be intent on being quite conservative at this moment in terms of keeping the core of their squad together.

That’s a good thing because there are certainly some capable players who can guide the Blades back to the top tier – but minimising loan agreements has to be a priority from next summer so Heckingbottom is able to build something meaningful.

They can do this by securing permanent agreements for some of their existing players, although Morgan Gibbs-White probably won’t return unless they return to the Premier League and are prepared to pay big bucks to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Goode could be a good addition for the long term though, although they find themselves in a tricky dilemma at this stage. If he plays too well, the Bees will want to have him back in the English capital at the end of the season, making a permanent transfer pretty much impossible if they fail to cash in on a valuable asset like Sander Berge.

But regardless of that, he will be a real asset for the promotion chasers in the coming months and could potentially be integral to their chances of finishing in the top six.