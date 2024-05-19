Highlights Sheffield United monitoring Joe Worrall's situation as he could be allowed to leave Besiktas for £4m after a mixed spell in Turkey.

The Blades need defensive reinforcements after conceding over 100 goals this season, making Worrall a potential target for the upcoming summer window.

Worrall's departure from Forest could benefit all parties involved, with Sheffield United being a potential ideal fit for the experienced defender.

Sheffield United are among the clubs keen on Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall, who could be allowed to leave the City Ground for around £4m.

The centre-back has come through the ranks at Forest, and he has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Reds.

However, it became apparent this season that he was not in the first-team plans, so a January exit was finalised, as Worrall joined Besiktas for the remainder of this season.

His time in Turkey has been mixed, as Worrall has made some big contributions for the Istanbul giants, but he hasn’t had the regular game time that he would’ve wanted, as he has featured in just six league games.

Joe Worrall transfer latest

Therefore, his future remains uncertain, and The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Besiktas have a £4m option to buy Worrall, and they’re set to make a call on whether they want to keep him after their cup final against Trabzonspor on Thursday.

Yet, even if Besiktas do want to keep Worrall, the update states that there’s no guarantee Worrall will want to stay.

And, Nixon has claimed that there is interest in the defender from English clubs, with Sheffield United monitoring the 27-year-old, although they are ‘among a list of admirers’, so they won’t have a free run at Worrall.

Sheffield United need defensive reinforcements

It’s no surprise to see the Blades in the market for a new defender, as it’s sure to be one of the priorities ahead of the summer window opening, and they have been linked with Worrall in the past.

They have conceded over 100 goals this season with a game to go at home to Spurs, and it’s simply not good enough.

Premier League Table 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 37 -19 29 18 Luton Town 37 -31 26 19 Burnley (R) 37 -36 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 37 -66 16

Of course, they are playing in the toughest league on the planet, but it still highlights just how poor they have been at the back.

As well as that, they’re going to be short on numbers, as it has been announced that Chris Basham will be departing when his deal expires this summer, and it’s thought that Anel Ahmedhodzic will be on the move after a difficult campaign.

So, bringing in some Championship know-how and experience would be very welcome for Chris Wilder, and Worrall ticks the boxes from what he should want.

Furthermore, the £4m fee shouldn’t be too much of a problem for the Yorkshire side, particularly if they do get a decent fee for Ahmedhodzic.

Joe Worrall needs to get his career back on track

Having starred for Forest as they won promotion back to the Championship, and then playing regularly as they survived in the Premier League, the past year has been difficult for Worrall.

There are a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order at the City Ground, so it’s unlikely that he is going to get near Nuno Espirito Santo’s side next season.

With that in mind, a departure would appear to suit all parties, and Sheffield United could be the ideal fit, as he could become a key player at Bramall Lane.

This is one to monitor over the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see who Wilder brings in to improve the defence on their return to the Championship.