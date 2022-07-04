Sheffield United in pole position to land 18-cap international amid Blackburn Rovers interest

Sheffield United are set to beat Blackburn Rovers to the signing of Bosnian international Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The Blades have long been linked with a transfer move for the 23-year-old, but over the weekend, Blackburn appeared as a real threat to the transer.

As per The Sun, new Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was attempting to make a late swoop for the player whom he worked with whilst at Malmo.

However, despite those reports, the Blades fully expect to land their man.

That is according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, who reports that the Blades expect the defender to join them in a £3 million deal.

That is due to the club and player agreeing personal terms in what are described as ‘hectic‘ talks after Blackburn’s interest emerged.

The central defender is said to be Sheffield United’s main target this summer.

The 23-year-old, who was Malmo youth product, joined the Nottingham Forest youth set up back in 2016, but made just one appearance for the club during his time there.

In 2019 he returned to Malmo, and has gone on to make 82 appearances for the Swedish club.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Bordeaux in Ligue 1, making 15 appearances for the French outfit.

The Verdict

I have a feeling we’re going to look back on this signing in 12 months as one of the signings of the summer.

Ahmedhodzic is clearly a talent and for £3 million it isn’t exactly like the Blades are having to fork out an excessive fee, either.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he fits into Paul Heckingbottom’s back-line and gets on back in the Championship.

Having looked assured enough in Ligue 1 last season, though, the level of football should not be a problem whatsoever for the young defender.