Sheffield United in line to receive financial boost if Dominic Calvert-Lewin seals Everton exit

Sheffield United will receive a financial boost if Dominic Calvert-Lewin seals a move to Newcastle United from Everton this summer, according to a report from The Star.

It is understood that the Blades included a sell-on clause in the deal that they agreed with the Toffees which saw Calvert-Lewin make the move to Goodison Park in 2016.

Signed for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.5m by Everton, Calvert-Lewin has gone on to feature regularly for the Premier League outfit.

In the 165 appearances that he has made in the top-flight, the England international has scored 45 goals whilst he has also chipped in with 15 assists.

Calvert-Lewin’s game-time last season was limited due to injury as he only featured on 18 occasions in all competitions.

Despite his inactivity, the forward still managed to provide a respectable tally of seven direct goal contributions in the Premier League.

A report from The Telegraph last month suggested that Newcastle were set to launch a bid for Calvert-Lewin when the summer transfer window opens.

The Magpies will be aiming to reach new heights in the Premier League next season after securing an 11th place finish in the standings during the previous term.

The Verdict

When you consider that Calvert-Lewin’s contract at Everton is set to run until 2025, it may take a major bid from Newcastle to convince Everton to part ways with the forward.

If the Toffees do accept an offer from the Magpies, the Blades could potentially use the money that they gain from the sell-on clause to bolster their squad this summer.

Having missed out on promotion via the play-offs last season, United will be determined to launch a bid for a top-two finish under the guidance of manager Paul Heckingbottom in the upcoming campaign.

One of the areas that the Blades may be looking to strengthen in the coming months is the centre-back position as they are no longer able to call upon the services of Filip Uremovic, Charlie Goode and Ben Davies.