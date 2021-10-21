Sheffield United in line to benefit from potential major Premier League January transfer

Sheffield United could be handed a boost in the January transfer window, by the potential sale of Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton to Newcastle, a report from Yorkshire Live has revealed.

After graduating through Sheffield United’s academy, making 12 appearances for the club’s senior side, the Blades sold Calvert-Lewin to Everton in the summer of 2016 for a reported £1.5million.

Since then, the striker has gone on to score 56 goals in 176 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees, while also finding the net four times in 11 games for England at senior international level.

It has recently been reported by The Telegraph that newly owned Newcastle United are targeting a move for Calvert-Lewin when the transfer window reopens in January, and it now seems that could benefit Sheffield United.

According to this latest update, the Blades are said to be “well protected” by a sizeable sell-on clause included in the deal that took Calvert-Lewin to Goodison Park.

As a result, Sheffield United could stand to receive a significant portion of any fee that Newcastle could pay to Everton for the signing of the 24-year-old.

There are currently four years remaining on Calvert-Lewin’s contract with Everton, securing his future at Goodison Park until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This will surely be one to keep an eye for those of a Sheffield United persuasion.

It has been a trickier start to life back in the Championship than some might of expected for the Blades, with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side currently 17th in the second-tier standings.

With that in mind, they may well need to invest in their squad in the January window to boost their chances of a promotion push, and any windfall here would certainly help that.

Indeed, with so long remaining on Calvert-Lewin’s Everton contract, the Toffees will be able to demand a sizeable fee from Newcastle, and that could lead to a rather significant sell-on clause for Sheffield United, making this a rather exciting prospect for those at Bramall Lane.