Sheffield United identify two EFL targets to solve problem positions

Sheffield United are still monitoring Ben Davies from Preston and Bournemouth’s Diego Rico as they search for defensive reinforcements before the transfer deadline.

The Blades have endured a very difficult start to the Premier League season, losing their first four games. And, whilst they could rightly point to some decisions that haven’t gone their way, it also highlights the need for new faces.

Losing Jack O’Connell to a serious knee injury was a major setback and Chris Wilder hasn’t been able to find a replacement for the left-sided centre-back yet, with Jack Robinson the only senior option for that position.

So, Sheffield United are hoping to bring in at least one player for the domestic deadline on October 16 and Yorkshire Live have confirmed that Davies and Rico are both options.

The North End defender was targeted in the past week but a £10m valuation put the Blades off. Whether that stance has changed remains to be seen but the 25-year-old has entered the final year of his contract.

Meanwhile, Rico, who can also play as a wing-back, has starred for Bournemouth on the left of a back three under Jason Tindall but he may welcome a return to the top-flight.

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Sheffield United need to do business and losing O’Connell was a significant blow to them considering how good he has been over the years.

Given his contract situation, Davies may seem a more realistic target for Wilder, although work will need to be done on agreeing a fee as it has been problematic.

Ultimately, there is ten days for something to happen and you can be sure that talks are taking place already as if either of the Championship side did lose a player, they would need a replacement.

