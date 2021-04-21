Sheffield United identify EFL star as transfer target ahead of Championship return

Peterborough United striker, Jonson Clarke-Harris, has been identified as the man that Sheffield United want to spearhead their push for promotion in the Championship next season.

The Blades have been relegated from the Premier League over the weekend and are looking ahead to returning to the Championship for the first time since 2019.

And, the club are on the lookout for a striker to spearhead their push for promotion back into the top-flight.

As per Football Insider, they have been drawn to Peterborough striker, Clarke-Harris, who is also attracting the interest of Rangers after a stellar season in the third-tier of English football.

The 26-year-old has spearheaded Peterborough’s push for promotion in League One this season, scoring 28 goals and registering a further three assists for Posh in 42 appearances. Goals in the EFL Trophy take the striker to 30 for the season.

Peterborough only moved to sign Clarke-Harris back in the summer of 2020, reacting to Ivan Toney’s move to Brentford.

Prior to linking up with Posh, Clarke-Harris had been prolific for Bristol Rovers over the course of an 18-month period, scoring 27 goals.

Earlier in his career, the striker had a spell in South Yorkshire with Rotherham United, who he scored 10 goals for.

The Verdict

If you look into the EFL for a striker that’s going to be affordable, it is Clarke-Harris.

He will cost, but he’s worth it given what he’s produced this season for Peterborough in League One.

Sheffield United do actually have some strong options in attack heading back into the Championship, including Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster.

This might suggest one of those won’t be around next season, but that’s going to have to be the preference of whoever is in-charge, which at this moment in time, is unclear.

