Sheffield United identify 26-year-old as potential replacement for Arsenal target

Sheffield United could look to sign QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng this summer if Aaron Ramsdale leaves the club, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Ramsdale’s future has been the subject of much speculation this summer, with Arsenal already reported to have had a bid knocked back for the ‘keeper by the Blades.

Now it seems as though Sheffield United have started to prepare for any possible departure for Ramsdale this summer, by identifying potential replacements for the Englishman.

According to this latest update, the Blades are eyeing up a move for Dieng to take Ramsdale’s role between the posts should he move on from Bramall Lane.

Dieng only broke into QPR’s senior side last season, making 42 appearances in the league, producing some outstanding performances for Mark Warburton’s side in the process.

As things stand, there are three years remaining on Dieng’s contract with QPR, securing his future at Loftus Road until the end of the 2023/24 season.

It has been suggested that Dieng could be available for £6million this summer, a fee it is thought Sheffield United would be able to afford.

The Verdict

I do think this would be an outstanding signing for Sheffield United if they were to get it done.

If Ramsdale is to leave Bramall Lane this summer, then the Blades will simply have to replace him if they are to have a chance of competing for promotion in the Championship.

Should that happen, then they would struggle to do much better than Dieng, who has proven time and again over the past season or so that he is one of the most reliable goalkeepers at this level.

That would make him the perfect candidate to fill any vacant role between the posts at Bramall Lane, and this would be a big statement of intent from Sheffield United were they to get it done, considering the level of interest there has been in Dieng in the past.