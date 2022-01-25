Sheffield United hopeful over Liverpool transfer

Sheffield United are said to be hopeful that their existing links with Liverpool will help them in their pursuits of both Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams, as per a recent report by The Star.

Both players are now said to be on the club’s radar following their failure to sign John Souttar from Hearts and it appears that the Blades will now be pushing hard to secure some defensive reinforcements before the window closes.

Paul Heckingbottom’s head of recruitment Paul Mitchell is said to enjoy a good relationship with a number of sporting directors and scouting departments in the Premier League – a cluster that could well include Liverpool.

The Blades have previously signed Rhian Brewster from the Reds, whilst they have also taken Ben Davies on loan from the Merseyside club this season.

It appears that both Phillips and Williams could well be free to leave the top flight side this month, with both players having found first team opportunities hard to come by at Anfield.

The Verdict

Both of these players would add significant quality to the backline at Bramall Lane and it is now up to0 Sheffield United to pull out all the stops to get a deal done for one of them.

Phillips and Williams are arguably good enough to play at a higher level than the Sky Bet Championship, so they may well have to be convinced that a move to the Steel City is best for their career at this stage.

Ben Davies being at the club could well help Sheffield United’s cause, plus the duo will know that whichever one of them makes the move to the second tier side will be a regualr starter.

Therefore these seems like transfers that could happen this month, so it is now up to the Blades to decide which one is most attainable.