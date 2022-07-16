Sheffield United hopeful of move for Premier League player becoming permanent

Sheffield United are looking into ways to complete the permanent signing of Brighton attacker Reda Khadra, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Following his impressive spell in the Championship on loan at Blackburn last season, the 21-year-old could be in line for a return to the second-tier next season.

It has already been reported that Sheffield United have made an offer to sign Khadra on loan next season, and it seems a long term stay at Bramall Lane could be on the agenda as well.

According to this latest update, Khadra is keen to join the Blades, and the two clubs are now working on a way to ensure the move becomes permanent in the future.

As things stand, there is a year remaining on the attacker’s current contract with Brighton, which it looks as though he will spend out on loan elsewhere.

However, it has now been suggested that the Premier League club could extend his contract, with Sheffield United then keen to agree a fixed price option to buy Khadra when his loan spell comes to an end.

For their part, Brighton are apparently reluctant to lose Khadra, but accept that the attacker does need to be playing regular football.

The Verdict

This does look like it could be a rather good agreement for Sheffield United to try and reach with Brighton.

The signing of a player on loan will only ever fill a void on a short-term basis, meaning there would be pressure to find another option in that position this time next year.

However, including that option to buy would allow the Blades to move quickly and secure a very useful player on a long-term basis, to ensure they do not find themselves short in that position.

Indeed, with the interest there appears to have been in Khadra, and the quality that he provides, securing that agreement would prove a major statement of intent from Sheffield United.