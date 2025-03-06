Sheffield United have invested heavily in their forward options over the last 12 months, but it’s the man they signed as a free agent that’s having the biggest impact right now.

Tyrese Campbell joined on a free in the summer after his departure from Stoke City, and it’s his goals that are powering Chris Wilder’s team to a place back in the Premier League.

Kieffer Moore, Tom Cannon, Ben Brereton Diaz and Rhian Brewster are all other options that could lead the line for Sheffield United.

But Campbell is proving to have the biggest impact in front of goal, and the 25-year-old is now being selected as first choice amid Moore’s injury issue.

The Welshman is back in the fold, which will give the manager a big choice over who leads the line in their upcoming fixtures as we approach the promotion run-in, yet it's Campbell doing the business right now.

Tyrese Campbell the in-form forward at Sheffield United

Given Campbell’s current form, he might just have done enough to justify staying in the team as the starting option, at least for the next few weeks.

Despite the big money spent on Cannon and Moore, it’s Campbell who has more goals in the Championship than both combined for the Yorkshire outfit this season.

The Ireland international did only join in January, but for a deal worth £10 million, via The Athletic, he’s yet to make the desired impact.

From six appearances, he has yet to bag his first goal for the club and has contributed just one assist - he did bag nine in 22 on loan at Stoke prior to moving to Bramall Lane, though.

Tyrese Campbell's stats 2024/25 (as of March 4th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.62 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.46 Shots 2.41 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.18 npxG + xAG 0.65 Shot-creating actions 2.50

Meanwhile, Moore, who arrived for around £2 million, according to the Sunderland Echo, has only bagged five goals from 21 games this season.

Nobody has scored more for Sheffield United this season than Campbell, with Gustavo Hamer also on seven league goals.

With such a crucial stage of the campaign now ahead, Wilder will have a big decision to make on who should start the upcoming fixtures against Preston North End and Bristol City.

Of Campbell’s seven goals, six have come when he started the game, so that's certainly a factor worth considering as Wilder weighs up his starting nine in his preferred 4-2-3-1.

Chris Wilder has to back Campbell

Campbell was signed as a free agent, which is proving the shrewdest piece of business the club have done since their relegation last year.

And Wilder now has to back the ex-Stoke forward and continue to choose him in the starting lineup.

Cannon’s impact so far has been disappointing in terms of goals, but he is still finding his feet in his new surroundings, so giving him game time off the bench might be the best way to use him for the time being.

Moore has performed solidly this season too, but his impact in front of goal just hasn’t been to the standard many hoped for when he arrived from Bournemouth. He's also the most suited striker stepping off the bench, causing an issue with his height and physicality.

While Wilder may feel the need to back the players that cost millions to sign, there is no time to be making such judgements when there are so few games left and the greatest currency of all is points on the board.

Sheffield United have to win games and Campbell’s goal record this year suggests he is their best route to that in these final 11 games of the season.